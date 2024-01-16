Euronext Brussels 2024 Awards Celebrate Financial Excellence; Andino Inversiones Global Makes Euronext Debut

At the annual New Year Event held in Brussels, the Euronext Brussels 2024 Awards were presented, celebrating the exceptional performance, innovative strides, and significant contributions to the Belgian capital markets. The event was graced by over 500 members from the Belgian and international financial community. The Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Belgium, Vincent Van Peteghem, and the Co-president of the Club of Rome, Sandrine Dixson-Declve, were among the keynote speakers. The focus of the event was sustainable finance, a theme underscored by two panel discussions on 'Transitioning towards high impact.'

Advertisment

Highlighting Sustainability in Finance

The Euronext Brussels Awards are a testament to the resilience and key role of the Euronext Brussels ecosystem in the Capital Markets Union, despite the tumultuous 2023. Benot van den Hove, CEO of Euronext Brussels, emphasized this during his address. The awards were bestowed upon organizations that have shown exceptional performance, innovative efforts, and made significant contributions to the Belgian capital markets.

Recognizing Excellence in the Financial Sector

Advertisment

The ceremony served as a celebration of Belgium's financial expertise and acknowledged the best performing listed companies, market members, and a law firm. The event was organized in collaboration with Guberna, the Belgian Governance Institute.

Global Presence in the Financial Community

In related news, Andino Inversiones Global, a leader in port and airport infrastructure and logistics, has been listed on Euronext Access Paris under the ticker code MLAIG. The company, a majority stakeholder in Andino Investment Holding AIH, aims to diversify and expand to new markets in Latin America, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The company's listing on Euronext Access Paris, completed on 16 January, comes with a market cap of around 66 million. Carlos Vargas, the Executive Director of Andino Global, expressed the company's ambitious growth plan and the opportunities that the listing on Euronext will deliver. Andino Global is the majority shareholder of Andino Investment Holding AIH, a leading logistics and infrastructure projects company with a wide range of services including airport handling, airport operation, port infrastructure and services, logistics, as well as financial services associated with logistics.