Euro Soars Against Major Currencies: A Look at Predicted Resistance Levels

On a day marked by significant currency shifts, the euro experienced a surge against several major currencies during the European trading session. The euro climbed to 1.0955 against the US dollar from an earlier low of 1.0922. This upward trend was not limited to the US dollar. The euro also strengthened to a one-week high of 0.9338 against the Swiss franc, bouncing back from a previous low of 0.9306.

Momentum in the Yen and Kiwi Markets

But the momentum did not stop there. Notching up a five-week peak, the euro ascended to 159.08 against the Japanese yen after initially slipping to 157.76. In the southern hemisphere, the euro also escalated to a two-day high of 1.7472 when paired with the New Zealand dollar. These gains were all the more noteworthy, given that they came on the heels of the European Central Bank’s final interest rate decision of 2023, which saw rates remain unchanged. This decision quelled speculation about potential rate cuts for early 2024.

Predicted Resistance Points

As the euro continues to climb, analysts suggest that it may encounter resistance at specific levels. These include around 1.12 against the US dollar, 0.98 against the Swiss franc, 160.00 against the Japanese yen, and 1.78 against the New Zealand dollar. These resistance levels are theoretical points where the euro’s ascent could potentially be halted based on market trends and currency strength.

Outlook: ECB’s Policy Meeting and Eurozone GDP Figures

Looking ahead, the attention of the financial world will be focused on the ECB’s first policy meeting of 2024 and the Eurozone GDP figures for the fourth quarter of 2023. These events could significantly impact the euro’s performance. Amid weaker Eurozone PMI readings that trimmed the single currency’s gains, the euro managed to stay afloat, buoyed by the strong negative correlation with a declining US dollar and hawkish comments from ECB officials.