Eureka's Rare Treasure: A Serial Number One Banknote Heads to Auction

Imagine unearthing a piece of history so rare that it instantly transports you back to an era defined by discovery, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of wealth. This isn't just a fragment of the past; it's a tangible link to the California Gold Rush, encapsulated in a small piece of paper from Eureka, a town whose name itself is a triumphant cry of discovery. This isn't fiction. A rare banknote from Eureka, California, has surfaced, offering us a glimpse into a bygone era of adventurers and dreamers. This note isn't just any currency—it's a serial number one banknote from the First National Bank of Eureka, California, and it's about to go under the hammer.

Advertisment

The Discovery of a Lifetime

What makes this banknote a collector's dream? It's one of only four serial number one notes issued by the bank, and remarkably, it's the third of its kind to be discovered. Graded by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) in Santa Ana, California, the note boasts an About Unc 50 rating. Its wide lower margins, a characteristic detail, highlight its uniqueness. But the note's allure isn't just in its rarity or condition; it's a remembrance of Eureka's rich history, tied to the frenzied gold rush that captured the nation's imagination in the 19th century.

A Glimpse into Eureka's Past

Advertisment

Eureka, nestled in Northern California, is more than just a geographical location. It's a symbol of the relentless human spirit, a beacon for those who ventured into the unknown in search of fortune. The town's Greek-derived motto, 'I have found it!', isn't just a tagline; it's a testament to the discovery of gold that propelled California into the global consciousness. This banknote, then, is more than currency—it's a piece of California's soul, a relic from a time when the state was the epitome of the American dream.

The Auction: A Chance to Own History

Now, this piece of history is up for grabs. Scheduled for auction on Sunday, February 25, without reserve, the bidding for this rare banknote is already competitive, with the highest of 51 bids standing at $2,262 USD. It's not just a transaction; it's an opportunity to own a piece of the past, a memento of the human drive for discovery and fortune. Those interested in participating in this auction or seeking more information can visit the Great Collections website or contact them directly to become part of a story that stretches back to the heart of the California Gold Rush.