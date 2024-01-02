en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Currencies

EUR/USD Pair Retains Above Key Support Level Amid Market Uncertainties

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
EUR/USD Pair Retains Above Key Support Level Amid Market Uncertainties

The EUR/USD currency pair, a key indicator in the global foreign exchange market, has exhibited a pullback from a high of 1.1138, still holding its ground above the crucial support level of 1.0929. This has kept the short-term market sentiment neutral. The current movements in the market are seen as corrective patterns following the rise from the 2022 low of 0.9534, with the upsurge from 1.0447 perceived as the second phase of this pattern.

Market Influences

Several geopolitical factors are influencing the market, including attacks on ships in the Middle East and China’s president vowing to reunify Taiwan. Additionally, weak economic data from China and the possibility of rising oil and gas prices are also impacting market dynamics. These factors, coupled with the approaching manufacturing PMI figures from Europe and the United States, are expected to reflect a struggling global manufacturing sector, potentially affecting the EUR/USD pair.

Technical Analysis and Forecasts

Technical analysis of the EUR/USD pair indicates that an important support level at 1.1017 is nearing. A retest may trigger a resumption of an uptrend. The pair is exhibiting a slight bullish bias, supported by the EMA50 against the bearish wave and affected by stochastic positivity. A negative trade targeting 1.0960 is anticipated, with the continuation of the bearish wave contingent on price stability below 1.1080.

Global Economic Indicators

Global economic indicators also play a crucial role in shaping the EUR/USD pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently facing challenges due to market bets on the dovish stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on the interest rate trajectory in early 2024. In the Eurozone, despite a decline in Consumer Inflation in November, yearly figures remain above the 2.0% target. Persistent inflation, as indicated by annual Spanish consumer prices holding firm at 3.3%, could reinforce the European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish stance and provide a solid foundation for Euro support.

In conclusion, the EUR/USD pair is currently retreating from its December peak, trading at its lowest in nearly two weeks. The prevalent selling interest and the negative shift in risk mood are favoring a continued downward trajectory. However, the pair remains above the MA 200 H4 line on the four-hour chart, suggesting a possible resumption of growth.

0
Currencies Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

USD/JPY Currency Pair: Shift to Neutral Bias Amid Potential for Further Decline

By BNN Correspondents

EURNZD Bearish Trend Analysis: A Guide for Traders

By BNN Correspondents

EURUSD Continues Downward Trend on First Trading Day of 2024

By Momen Zellmi

GBPJPY Shows Significant Reversal: A Favorable Short-term Outlook

By Justice Nwafor

Indian Rupee Starts 2024 with Marginal Weakness Against US Dollar ...
@Business · 3 hours
Indian Rupee Starts 2024 with Marginal Weakness Against US Dollar ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
Latest Headlines
World News
Genomic Surveillance Study Affirms Effectiveness of Malaria RDTs in Northern Uganda
14 seconds
Genomic Surveillance Study Affirms Effectiveness of Malaria RDTs in Northern Uganda
Ukraine's Political Crisis: Power Struggles and Potential Coup Plots
17 seconds
Ukraine's Political Crisis: Power Struggles and Potential Coup Plots
Football Club Opens Voting for December's Player of the Month
19 seconds
Football Club Opens Voting for December's Player of the Month
Kayode Fayemi: The Unexpected Turn from Minister of Foreign Affairs to Solid Minerals
23 seconds
Kayode Fayemi: The Unexpected Turn from Minister of Foreign Affairs to Solid Minerals
Mercer Bears vs. Kennesaw State Owls: A Detailed Analysis of the Women's NCAA Basketball Game
28 seconds
Mercer Bears vs. Kennesaw State Owls: A Detailed Analysis of the Women's NCAA Basketball Game
The Lifespan of New Year's Resolutions: Only 1% See the Year's End
52 seconds
The Lifespan of New Year's Resolutions: Only 1% See the Year's End
Indian Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bihar's Caste Survey
53 seconds
Indian Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bihar's Caste Survey
Bangladesh plans to restart Covid-19 vaccination if infections surge
2 mins
Bangladesh plans to restart Covid-19 vaccination if infections surge
Inside the Biology of Aging: A Deep Dive with Geneticist Coleen Murphy
2 mins
Inside the Biology of Aging: A Deep Dive with Geneticist Coleen Murphy
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app