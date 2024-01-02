EUR/USD Pair Retains Above Key Support Level Amid Market Uncertainties

The EUR/USD currency pair, a key indicator in the global foreign exchange market, has exhibited a pullback from a high of 1.1138, still holding its ground above the crucial support level of 1.0929. This has kept the short-term market sentiment neutral. The current movements in the market are seen as corrective patterns following the rise from the 2022 low of 0.9534, with the upsurge from 1.0447 perceived as the second phase of this pattern.

Market Influences

Several geopolitical factors are influencing the market, including attacks on ships in the Middle East and China’s president vowing to reunify Taiwan. Additionally, weak economic data from China and the possibility of rising oil and gas prices are also impacting market dynamics. These factors, coupled with the approaching manufacturing PMI figures from Europe and the United States, are expected to reflect a struggling global manufacturing sector, potentially affecting the EUR/USD pair.

Technical Analysis and Forecasts

Technical analysis of the EUR/USD pair indicates that an important support level at 1.1017 is nearing. A retest may trigger a resumption of an uptrend. The pair is exhibiting a slight bullish bias, supported by the EMA50 against the bearish wave and affected by stochastic positivity. A negative trade targeting 1.0960 is anticipated, with the continuation of the bearish wave contingent on price stability below 1.1080.

Global Economic Indicators

Global economic indicators also play a crucial role in shaping the EUR/USD pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently facing challenges due to market bets on the dovish stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on the interest rate trajectory in early 2024. In the Eurozone, despite a decline in Consumer Inflation in November, yearly figures remain above the 2.0% target. Persistent inflation, as indicated by annual Spanish consumer prices holding firm at 3.3%, could reinforce the European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish stance and provide a solid foundation for Euro support.

In conclusion, the EUR/USD pair is currently retreating from its December peak, trading at its lowest in nearly two weeks. The prevalent selling interest and the negative shift in risk mood are favoring a continued downward trajectory. However, the pair remains above the MA 200 H4 line on the four-hour chart, suggesting a possible resumption of growth.