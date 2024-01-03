EUR/JPY Navigates Modest Recovery Amid Bearish Outlook

The EUR/JPY currency pair is charting a modest recovery in the early European session on Wednesday. The price floats above the mid-155.00s, with the pair currently trading at 155.61, marking a slight increase of 0.16%. Despite this recovery, the technical landscape paints a bearish outlook for the EUR/JPY, as it lingers below key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the four-hour chart. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nestled below the 50 midline, suggesting a higher probability of a downside.

Resistance and Support Levels

The first significant resistance level for the pair is stationed at 156.38, near the 50-hour EMA. It’s followed by a major resistance zone spanning from 156.90 to 157.00, a locus that aligns with the 50-hour EMA, the upper Bollinger Band, and a psychological level. Should the price breach these levels, the next resistance patiently waits at the December 20 high of 157.73, with a further hurdle up at 158.38.

On the flip side, the initial support is pegged at the lower Bollinger Band at 155.05. Subsequent supports are at the December 15 low of 154.40, the December 14 dip of 153.85, and the December 7 low of 153.16.

Market Sentiment

Market sentiment is walking on eggshells as investors anticipate a potential shift in the Bank of Japan (BoJ)’s monetary policy. Speculations suggest that the BoJ may deviate from its ultra-loose monetary policy by the first half of 2024, inciting a cautious mood amongst market participants.

Past Consolidation and Future Outlook

Historically, consolidation around the 156.00 mark led to a break, focusing on the 155.38 low of December 19 in EUR-driven trade. Daily readings indicate a break towards congestion support at 155.00. At the same time, oversold weekly stochastics are expected to curb any immediate break in consolidation above the robust support at the 154.00 Fibonacci retracement and the 154.34 monthly low of October 3. Any fresh advances above 156.00 are likely to be constrained in consolidation/selling interest beneath further congestion around 157.00.