en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Currencies

EUR/GBP Trading Range: A Golden Opportunity for Range Traders

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
EUR/GBP Trading Range: A Golden Opportunity for Range Traders

The EUR/GBP currency pair has maintained a steady trading range between approximately 0.8500 and 0.8765 for several months, making it a prime focus for range trading strategies. The pair’s consistency has been underscored by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), a lagging indicator, which has proven successful in pinpointing overbought and oversold conditions, hence guiding traders to potential trend reversals within this range.

Neutral Stance and Future Trends

At present, the EUR/GBP price is edging towards the midpoint of its recent range, reflecting a neutral stance. Nonetheless, a potential downward trend could be in sight if the price breaches all three simple moving averages. For range traders, the recommended approach is to monitor the pair closely as it converges on the 0.8549 support level. It is also advised to check the CCI’s latest readings before considering a long position with a stop loss set at 0.8494.

Contrarian Perspective and Market Sentiment

If the price climbs to 0.8715, traders might contemplate a short position, with a stop loss at the range high of 0.8766. Interestingly, market sentiment, as conveyed by IG retail trader data, reveals that traders are nearly evenly divided between long and short positions, with a minor tilt towards short positions. This contrarian viewpoint suggests that the EUR/GBP price could potentially ascend.

An Opportunity for Deeper Analysis

Traders seeking a more in-depth analysis or inclined to share their perspectives can access the full report or get in touch with the author. This will provide a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics that govern the EUR/GBP pair and the potential strategies that can be employed for optimal results.

0
Currencies Finance Trading
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Currencies

See more
4 hours ago
USD/CHF Breaks Key Resistance Level: A Deep Dive
In an intriguing plot twist, the USD/CHF currency pair has broken above a significant resistance level of 0.8500, reaching approximately 0.8520 during the European trading session. This surge has been largely attributed to a rebound of the US Dollar Index (DXY) and a weakening Swiss franc, just before the unveiling of the Federal Open Market
USD/CHF Breaks Key Resistance Level: A Deep Dive
USDCHF Rebounds: A Shift in Market Dynamics
23 hours ago
USDCHF Rebounds: A Shift in Market Dynamics
EUR/USD Pair Retains Above Key Support Level Amid Market Uncertainties
1 day ago
EUR/USD Pair Retains Above Key Support Level Amid Market Uncertainties
Neutral Intraday Bias Observed in USD/CHF Amid Ongoing Consolidation
10 hours ago
Neutral Intraday Bias Observed in USD/CHF Amid Ongoing Consolidation
EUR/JPY Navigates Modest Recovery Amid Bearish Outlook
11 hours ago
EUR/JPY Navigates Modest Recovery Amid Bearish Outlook
Forex Market Analysis 2024: The Impact of Global Conflicts and Economic Policies
20 hours ago
Forex Market Analysis 2024: The Impact of Global Conflicts and Economic Policies
Latest Headlines
World News
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
16 seconds
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
30 seconds
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
52 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
56 seconds
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
1 min
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
1 min
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
2 mins
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
2 mins
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
2 mins
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app