EU Tightens Noose on Oil Price Cap Evasion: New Attestation Requirements Unveiled

In a significant move to enforce the oil price cap and thwart attempts at evasion, the EU has introduced stringent attestation and ancillary cost information requirements for voyages. This decision aims to enhance transparency and accountability in oil transactions, targeting the use of obscured shipping costs to purchase oil above the sanctioned price cap.

Cracking Down on Circumvention

The amendment to EU Regulation 833/2014 mandates that detailed itemised price information for ancillary costs must now be furnished to shipowners and their insurers upon request. This directive covers a comprehensive list of costs associated with both cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) and free on board (FOB) contracts. The move is designed to close loopholes that have allowed the evasion of the price cap through opaque financial dealings and complicated shipping arrangements.

Strict Attestation Requirements

Shipowners are now required to submit a formal attestation, detailing compliance with the price cap regulations, to their insurance providers. This attestation, which must be submitted within 30 days of loading, is crucial for maintaining insurance coverage. The failure to comply with these requirements, particularly in the event of ship-to-ship transfers, could lead to a lack of coverage, emphasizing the need for diligent adherence to the new rules. Furthermore, the necessity for contractual rights to obtain ancillary cost information within the specified timeframe is underlined, urging members to review and adjust their charterparty agreements as needed.

Implications and Future Outlook

The introduction of these measures by the EU signifies a robust stance against the circumvention of sanctions and the oil price cap. By ensuring greater transparency in shipping costs and transactions, the EU aims to uphold the integrity of its sanctions regime. This development not only impacts shipowners and insurers but also sends a strong message to the international community about the EU's commitment to legal and ethical compliance in global trade practices. As these regulations take effect, the maritime industry faces the challenge of adapting to these stringent requirements, highlighting the ongoing global struggle against economic evasion tactics.