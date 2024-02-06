EU Strikes Provisional Deal on World's Toughest ESG Ratings Industry Regulations

The European Union has struck a provisional agreement, set to revolutionize the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings industry with the world's toughest regulations. Born out of negotiations between the European Parliament and Council, these regulations will bring ESG ratings providers under the watchful eye of the European markets regulator ESMA. The goal is to enhance the reliability and comparability of ESG ratings, prevent conflicts of interest, and introduce transparency requirements.

The Principles of 'Double Materiality'

In a groundbreaking move, the agreement will mandate ESG raters to adhere to the principle of 'double materiality'. This dual focus approach will require ratings to reflect both the risks a company faces due to ESG factors and the company's impact on environmental, social, and governance matters. This not only ensures a more comprehensive assessment but also promotes a more nuanced understanding of an entity's ESG aspects.

Separate Scores and Transparency

Another pivotal aspect of the agreement is the stipulation for separate E, S, and G scores. This move seeks to offer a more detailed perspective on an entity's ESG performance, ensuring no aspect is overshadowed. Furthermore, transparency on how these ratings are calculated will be mandatory, fostering trust in the ratings and the agencies behind them.

Implications for Companies and the ESG Landscape

The new regulations reflect the EU's dedication to integrating sustainability considerations into the corporate and financial sectors. They aim to establish a standardized and reliable framework for ESG ratings, which have been gaining significant influence in investment decisions and corporate strategies. The measures are expected to alter how companies approach their ESG policies and practices. By driving more responsible business conduct, it contributes to broader sustainability goals, reshaping the ESG landscape.