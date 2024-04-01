Etto Eyes Expansion: $1.5M Convertible Note Raise Led by Lempriere Wells for Eucalyptus-Based Care Line

Beauty Entrepreneur Andrea Horwood Spearheads Growth with Strategic Fundraising

Advertisment

Etto, the innovative personal care brand known for its eucalyptus and tea tree oil-infused products, is embarking on a significant phase of expansion. Founded by renowned beauty entrepreneur Andrea Horwood, the brand is in the midst of securing a $1.5 million convertible note raise orchestrated by boutique capital advisory firm Lempriere Wells. This strategic move aims to propel the brand's growth, with plans for international expansion and the introduction of new products. With an expected revenue of $4 million this year and a secured contract with pharmacy giant Priceline, Etto is poised for success.

Strategic Expansion and Product Innovation

With a focus on natural ingredients and sustainable practices, Etto's product line has resonated with consumers seeking eco-conscious personal care options. The brand's current fundraising effort is designed to support its launch in Priceline pharmacies, a significant milestone that underscores Etto's growing market presence. Furthermore, Etto's innovation pipeline includes the introduction of three new products, including an anti-dandruff dry shampoo and a burns and bites gel, which are expected to further bolster the brand's appeal.

Advertisment

Investor Confidence and Future Prospects

Etto's convertible note offer has attracted attention from notable investors, including Main Camp and Green Largoon Capital, showcasing strong confidence in the brand's potential. The convertible note is set to convert at a 20 percent discount in Etto's upcoming Series A funding round, reflecting an optimistic outlook on the brand's valuation. The possibility of upsizing the raise to $3 million highlights the flexible and ambitious approach Etto is taking towards its growth trajectory.

Lempriere Wells: Building a Consumer Specialist Reputation

Lempriere Wells, under the leadership of managing director Alice Wells, has established itself as a key player in the consumer sector, with a portfolio that includes successful collaborations with brands such as Triangl, Driza-Bone, and Frank Body. This latest venture with Etto further solidifies Alice Wells' reputation as a go-to advisor for consumer brands looking to scale. Her expertise and strategic insight have been instrumental in positioning Etto for its next phase of growth.

As Etto prepares for its Series A funding round and continues to expand its product offerings and market reach, the brand's journey represents a compelling case of entrepreneurial vision meeting strategic financial planning. With a solid foundation and strong support from its investors, Etto's future looks bright, promising innovative products and sustainable growth in the competitive personal care industry.