Ethiopia's Commercial Bank Recovers 78% of Funds Lost in Historic System Glitch, Pursues Remaining Deficit

President Abe Sano of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has made a significant announcement today regarding the recent 'system glitch' that resulted in an estimated loss of 801.4 million birr, involving over 25,000 customers in ATM withdrawals and digital transactions. With a diligent recovery effort, CBE has now successfully reclaimed 78% of the lost funds, with ongoing efforts to recoup the remaining 118 million birr transferred to other banks.

Efficient Recovery and Persistent Challenges

Following the glitch, CBE acted swiftly, reclaiming 44.6 million birr from customers who had sufficient funds and an additional 205.8 million birr from those with insufficient balances within days. A commendable number of 9,281 customers voluntarily returned a total of 223.4 million birr. However, challenges persist as 567 clients have yet to return 9.8 million birr. President Sano expressed the bank's commitment to taking legal action if necessary, emphasizing the importance of recovering all funds to maintain trust and integrity within Ethiopia's banking system.

Investigation and Response to the Glitch

The 'system glitch,' attributed to a 'system upgrade' error, reversed transactions, allowing customers, notably university students, to withdraw and transfer large sums unlawy. The bank, a frequent target of cyber-attacks, has foiled nearly 28,000 attempts since 2022. Despite initial fears, the glitch was not the result of a cyberattack but a routine system update. CBE's rigorous investigation into the incident continues, aiming to prevent future vulnerabilities.

Implications for Ethiopia's Banking Sector

As CBE recovers the majority of the lost funds, the incident sheds light on the vulnerabilities and challenges within Ethiopia's digital banking infrastructure. It highlights the need for robust systems and protocols to safeguard against both technical glitches and cyber threats. The bank's proactive response and transparency in addressing this issue set a precedent for handling such challenges, reinforcing the importance of customer cooperation and legal accountability in maintaining the integrity of the financial system.