Ethiopia's Commercial Bank Recovers 78% of Funds Lost in Glitch, Legal Action Looms for Non-Compliant Customers

Addis Abeba – Abe Sano, President of the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), announced this morning a significant stride towards rectifying a costly mishap. The bank has successfully recouped 78% of the 801.4 million birr ($18.2 million) lost due to a recent "system glitch" that affected over 25,000 customers through ATM withdrawals and digital transfers.

Swift Recovery Efforts

In a rapid response to the incident, CBE has managed to reclaim a substantial portion of the missing funds. The bank's swift action involved freezing the funds transferred to other banks, with an expectation to recover the remaining 118 million birr this week. A meticulous approach was applied to reclaim 44.6 million birr from customers with sufficient funds and an additional 205.8 million birr from those with insufficient balances. Remarkably, voluntary returns by 9,281 customers contributed 223.4 million birr to the recovery efforts.

Pending Legal Actions

Despite the success, a hurdle remains as 567 clients have yet to return approximately 9.8 million birr. Sano emphasized the importance of full recovery, stating that failure to do so sends the wrong message. The bank has issued a stern ultimatum to these individuals, threatening legal action post-deadline. This stance underscores CBE's dedication to maintaining integrity and accountability within its operations.

Ongoing Investigations and Security Enhancements

The root cause of the glitch, attributed to a system upgrade error, is under thorough investigation. Sano reassured the public of the bank's resilience, highlighting its success in thwarting nearly 28,000 cyber-attack attempts since 2022. This incident has spurred a reevaluation of the bank's digital security measures, ensuring robust protection against future vulnerabilities.

As CBE continues its recovery efforts, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and threats facing digital banking systems. The bank's proactive measures and the community's collaborative response exemplify a collective commitment to safeguarding Ethiopia's financial infrastructure.