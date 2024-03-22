Ethiopian Bank's Glitch Drains Over $40 Million: Legal Actions Loom for Abusers

A recent technical glitch at the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) led to customers withdrawing and transferring over $40 million, far beyond their account balances. This unprecedented event saw long queues at ATMs across Ethiopia, with the news spreading rapidly on social media, primarily among university students. CBE's CEO, Abe Sano, confirmed the mishap, stating that around half a million transactions occurred before the bank could halt operations.

Advertisment

Immediate Response and Investigation

Upon discovering the glitch, CBE acted swiftly to shut down ATM services to stem the flow of unauthorized withdrawals. A task force was established to investigate the incident and recover the lost funds. The bank also issued a statement clarifying that the service interruption was due to system security checks, dismissing rumors of a cyber attack. Despite the chaos, CBE reassured customers that its ATM services were fully operational and that the financial stability of the bank and its clients remained intact.

Ultimatum and Legal Threats

Advertisment

In an attempt to recover the withdrawn funds, CBE president Abe Sano announced that the bank would give those who took advantage of the glitch a deadline to return the money. Failure to comply would result in legal action. Sano emphasized that the transactions were digital and traceable, ensuring that those involved could be held accountable. This move highlights the bank's determination to rectify the situation and serves as a warning to others against exploiting such vulnerabilities.

Broader Implications for Ethiopia's Banking Sector

This incident not only reflects on the technical and security challenges facing Ethiopia's banking industry but also raises questions about the ethical responsibilities of bank customers. As CBE works to recover the lost funds and strengthen its systems against future glitches, the episode serves as a cautionary tale for financial institutions worldwide. The outcome of this situation could set a precedent for how similar issues are handled in the future, emphasizing the importance of robust security measures and ethical customer behavior.