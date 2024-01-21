Ethereum Staking Prospers Despite Shapella Hard Fork

The stage was set for chaos in April 2023 when the Ethereum network underwent the Shapella hard fork upgrade. This crucial upgrade permitted Ethereum stakers to withdraw their coins for the first time since December 2020. The crypto community braced itself for a potential seismic shock, expecting substantial unstaking and sell-offs due to prevailing bearish market sentiments. Yet, the aftermath of the Shapella upgrade was remarkably stable, contradicting widespread expectations. This surprising turn of events has prompted Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, to admit a misjudgment regarding the impact of the Shapella hard fork.

Steady Aftermath of Shapella Upgrade

The Shapella upgrade saw an initial withdrawal of 1 million Ethers in the first week. However, the Ethereum network remained unfazed, with the price of ETH hovering between $2,000 and $2,100. The stability of the Ethereum network following the Shapella upgrade can be attributed to the profitability of staking Ethers. The average staked Ether boasts a 25% profit, with a realized price for staking inflows at $2,014 and the current ETH rate at $2,519.

Ethereum Staking Ecosystem Thrives

Despite the opportunity to withdraw, the staked ETH supply has risen to 24.5% of the total circulation. This stability demonstrates the strength and resilience of the Ethereum staking ecosystem, currently estimated at $72 billion. Moreover, according to Staking Rewards, Ethereum offers an annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.25%, an attractive prospect for investors.

Comparing Staking Ecosystems

When compared to Ethereum, the Cardano staking ecosystem grew by a mere 0.06% in the past week, with a 64% staking ratio. Solana's staking volume surpassed Cardano's by over 200% in USD terms. The Mina Protocol leads among mainstream altcoins with over 91% of its circulating supply staked. Aptos and Sui follow closely with staking ratios between 85%-86%. These figures highlight the growing interest in staking among investors, a trend that is likely to continue given the stability exhibited by the Ethereum network post the Shapella upgrade.