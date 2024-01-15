en English
Ethereum Could Rally to $3,400, Predicts Analyst Ali Martinez

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has been demonstrating an upward trend, with renowned analyst Ali Martinez predicting a possible surge to $3,400. The currency, which recently broke past the $2,500 mark for the first time since May 2022, has experienced a slight pullback, now hovering just under $2,600. However, the overall momentum remains bullish, and the market volatility, as indicated by the Bollinger Bands (BB) analysis, could potentially fuel this rally.

Technical Indicators Lend Support

The daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) both signal bullish momentum for Ethereum. The Awesome Indicator and Chaikin Money Flow Indicator further reflect a positive market sentiment. The currency’s 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is estimated to reach $2,474.78 by February 14, 2024, while the 200-day SMA is projected to rise to $2,002.28. The RSI, currently at 57.00, indicates a neutral position in the Ethereum market, suggesting that the currency is neither overbought nor oversold.

ETH Outperforms Majority of Top 100 Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum has outperformed 60% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies over the past year, with a 66% price increase. It is currently trading above its 200-day simple moving average, underscoring the positive trend outlook for the mid to long-term. Even in the event of a dip to $2,300, Ethereum has potential for a bull run, with buyers expected to step in.

Promising Projections for DOGE and SUSHI

Ali Martinez’s analysis extends beyond Ethereum, presenting positive short-term prospects for other cryptocurrencies as well. Dogecoin (DOGE) and SushiSwap (SUSHI) are predicted to experience significant price movements. SUSHI, in particular, is poised for a potential 30% price increase if bullish momentum can overcome the pressure from sellers. These insights pave the way for promising trading opportunities in the digital asset sphere.

Business Cryptocurrency Finance
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

