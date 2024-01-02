Ethereum Bulls Keep the Cryptocurrency Afloat Amid Bearish Sentiment

Despite the bearish sentiment hovering around Ethereum (ETH) as it approaches higher price levels, the bulls have managed to keep the cryptocurrency afloat. Ethereum has recently faced significant resistance at the price level of $2,446, leading to a downward trend. However, the price successfully remained above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently standing at $2,270, a crucial point for buyers to maintain to fend off increased selling pressure.

Ethereum’s Struggle with Resistance

The recent trading session witnessed Ethereum bulls nearly breaking the minor resistance at $2,400. Despite this, the cryptocurrency is facing stiff resistance at this key level, as indicated by the inability to close above it and the presence of a longer upper shadow in price charts. At the time of this report, Ethereum was trading at $2,377.

Supply on Exchanges: A Positive Sign

The exchange data shows that Ethereum’s supply on exchanges is at 8.04% of its total supply. This decrease in supply on exchanges could potentially reduce the selling pressure, implying a positive sign for the asset’s price. In a recent development, bulls managed to overcome a significant resistance level at $2,146, propelling the price to $2,455.

2024 Roadmap and Market Forecasts

Ethereum has unveiled its 2024 roadmap, emphasizing ‘The Merge’ to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and commitment to enhancing blockchain stability and security. This announcement, coupled with positive market forecasts, has fueled anticipation of Ethereum reaching the $5,000 mark. Ethereum’s price analysis shows a bullish bias, with technical indicators suggesting potential trend reversal and reduced volatility.

For Ethereum to continue its upward trajectory, it needs to secure a decisive close above the $2,400 resistance zone and sustain above it, while $2,150 is considered a strong support level. As the Ethereum bulls set their sights higher, above the $2,500 mark during the next rally, and with 86% of all ETH holders in profit positions, the future of Ethereum continues to be a promising one.