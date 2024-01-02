en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ethereum Bulls Keep the Cryptocurrency Afloat Amid Bearish Sentiment

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Ethereum Bulls Keep the Cryptocurrency Afloat Amid Bearish Sentiment

Despite the bearish sentiment hovering around Ethereum (ETH) as it approaches higher price levels, the bulls have managed to keep the cryptocurrency afloat. Ethereum has recently faced significant resistance at the price level of $2,446, leading to a downward trend. However, the price successfully remained above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently standing at $2,270, a crucial point for buyers to maintain to fend off increased selling pressure.

Ethereum’s Struggle with Resistance

The recent trading session witnessed Ethereum bulls nearly breaking the minor resistance at $2,400. Despite this, the cryptocurrency is facing stiff resistance at this key level, as indicated by the inability to close above it and the presence of a longer upper shadow in price charts. At the time of this report, Ethereum was trading at $2,377.

Supply on Exchanges: A Positive Sign

The exchange data shows that Ethereum’s supply on exchanges is at 8.04% of its total supply. This decrease in supply on exchanges could potentially reduce the selling pressure, implying a positive sign for the asset’s price. In a recent development, bulls managed to overcome a significant resistance level at $2,146, propelling the price to $2,455.

2024 Roadmap and Market Forecasts

Ethereum has unveiled its 2024 roadmap, emphasizing ‘The Merge’ to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and commitment to enhancing blockchain stability and security. This announcement, coupled with positive market forecasts, has fueled anticipation of Ethereum reaching the $5,000 mark. Ethereum’s price analysis shows a bullish bias, with technical indicators suggesting potential trend reversal and reduced volatility.

For Ethereum to continue its upward trajectory, it needs to secure a decisive close above the $2,400 resistance zone and sustain above it, while $2,150 is considered a strong support level. As the Ethereum bulls set their sights higher, above the $2,500 mark during the next rally, and with 86% of all ETH holders in profit positions, the future of Ethereum continues to be a promising one.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Ebook Sheds Light on the Future of Miner Economics and Blockchain Infrastructure

By Quadri Adejumo

Constellation Brands: A Potential Undervalued Gem in the Stock Market

By BNN Correspondents

Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa

By BNN Correspondents

Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers

By Justice Nwafor

SoundHound AI: A Potential Game-Changer in the Voice AI Landscape ...
@Business · 52 seconds
SoundHound AI: A Potential Game-Changer in the Voice AI Landscape ...
heart comment 0
NCLAT Rules Barter Agreements Do Not Constitute Operational Debt Under IBC

By Dil Bar Irshad

NCLAT Rules Barter Agreements Do Not Constitute Operational Debt Under IBC
tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Lead Generation Program

By BNN Correspondents

tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Lead Generation Program
Gas and LNG Markets Show Signs of Recovery Amid Lingering Fears of Instability

By BNN Correspondents

Gas and LNG Markets Show Signs of Recovery Amid Lingering Fears of Instability
Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
10 seconds
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
16 seconds
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
45 seconds
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
52 seconds
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
1 min
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
1 min
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
1 min
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
1 min
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
1 min
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app