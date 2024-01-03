en English
Africa

Eswatini Banks Hike Fees for 2024: Fintech Poses Competitive Alternative

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
In Eswatini, the banking landscape is undergoing a significant shift as financial institutions announce their revised banking fees for 2024. Among the banks introducing fee hikes are EswatiniBank, First National Bank, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and Swaziland Building Society. These changes reflect an evolving financial sector, with alternative money transfer options gaining traction.

Banks’ New Fee Structures

EswatiniBank’s new fee structure includes charges ranging from E6.33 for bulk local payments to E400 for monthly sweeping instructions. First National Bank’s fees now span from E7.45 for internal debit orders to E118.18 for third-party local transfers. Fees at Nedbank vary from E8.42 for online transactions worth up to E1,000 to E273.52 for incorrect payment recall fees. Standard Bank’s fees range from E16.28 for digital beneficiary payments to E1,084.70 for back valuation of inward teletransmissions. Swaziland Building Society’s fees start at E82 for electronic payments to other banks and cap at E164.01 for international transfers.

Hidden Costs in Cross-Border Transactions

Banks also offer exchange rates below the mid-market rate, introducing hidden fees in cross-border transactions. EswatiniBank’s commissions on foreign currency transactions, for example, run from 0.5% to 0.7%, with assorted minimum and maximum fees. Similarly, First National Bank, Nedbank, and Standard Bank levy fees for foreign exchange transactions, including charges for exchange control applications and attestation fees.

Rise of Alternative Money Transfer Services

Amid the backdrop of rising traditional banking fees, fintech companies and online money transfer services are emerging as competitive alternatives. These platforms offer flat fees, transparent exchange rates, faster transfer speeds, and greater accessibility. MTN Mobile Money, for instance, charges between E2 and E13 for transactions ranging from E1 to E4,000. Such alternatives highlight the shifting financial landscape in Eswatini and the growing appeal of non-traditional money transfer options.

These changes in banking fees have been effective from January 1, 2024, for Swaziland Building Society and Nedbank Eswatini, and from December 1, 2023, for Standard Bank. The Central Bank of Eswatini mandates all financial institutions to publish their pricing guides biannually for transparency. The new fee structures reflect increases in ATM withdrawal fees, monthly administration fees for personal loans, and monthly account fees for SME and Vutsela clients. In-branch cash withdrawal charges have also seen an uptick. Both Swaziland Building Society and Nedbank Eswatini have launched new online banking and mobimoney wallet platforms, respectively, in response to these changes.

Africa Business Finance
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

