Business

Estimating the Intrinsic Value of Medacta Group SA with the DCF Model

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Estimating the Intrinsic Value of Medacta Group SA with the DCF Model

Medacta Group SA (VTX:MOVE), a stock exchange-listed company, has had its intrinsic value estimated using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. This financial modeling technique projects future cash flows and discounts them back to their present value, accounting for the time value of money.

DCF Model Explained

The analysis utilized a two-stage DCF model, which incorporates an initial high growth period followed by a steady growth phase. The present value of the next ten years of estimated cash flows is calculated to be approximately 699 million euros. The terminal value, representing cash flow after the first stage, is calculated using the Gordon Growth formula. This calculation is based on a growth rate derived from the 5-year average yield of 10-year government bonds, which currently sits at 0.08%.

Valuation of Medacta Group

According to the DCF model, the total estimated equity value of Medacta Group stands at roughly 2.5 billion euros. When this value is divided by the number of shares outstanding, the intrinsic value per share suggests that the current stock price of CHF 123 falls within the fair value range.

Limitations of the DCF Model

It is important to remember that the DCF model is sensitive to variations in the discount rate and cash flow estimates. Changes in these inputs can significantly alter the valuation. Moreover, the DCF does not account for industry cycles or future capital needs. It operates under the assumption of a stable business environment, as reflected by a levered beta used in the cost of equity calculation.

While the DCF valuation provides a useful estimate, it is merely one of many tools investors should utilize when evaluating a company. Financial analytics firm Simply Wall St maintains updated DCF calculations for Swiss stocks on a daily basis.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

