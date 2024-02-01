Estee Lauder Stock Performance: An In-Depth Analysis

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL), an iconic name in the beauty and cosmetics industry, experienced a slight downward shift of 1.63% at the opening bell on a Wednesday. The stock, which started trading at an initial price of $131.99, managed to recover slightly, closing at $134.18. This minor setback adds to a year of fluctuations within a 52-week range of $102.22-$283.62, reflecting the uncertainty of the market.

A Closer Look at the Figures

In the last five years, Estee Lauder has seen its annual sales grow by 3.43%. However, not all has been rosy, as the company’s annual earnings per share (EPS) saw a decrease of 1.12%. This year, the company's EPS plunged by a significant 32.67%. Currently, Estee Lauder boasts a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, with its outstanding shares totaling $232.08 million and a float of $231.30 million.

Market Trends and Predictions

The stock's 50-day moving average stands at $134.65, and the 200-day moving average at $163.05. The company has a robust insider ownership standing at 35.36%, with institutional ownership at 58.60%. Recent insider trading witnessed an executive vice president & CDO selling 12,661 shares and a company director offloading 1,796 shares.

In its last quarterly report, the company posted an EPS of $0.11, which exceeded market expectations of -$0.2 by $0.31, a testament to the company's resilience amid financial turbulence. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.81 for the current fiscal year and estimate it to grow to $4.13 in the next year. Furthermore, the EPS growth over the next five years is projected at a promising 19.38%.

Understanding the Financial Metrics

Estee Lauder's stock shows a quick ratio of 0.97, indicating its ability to meet short-term liabilities. It has a PE ratio of $86.89 and a beta score of 1.06, suggesting the stock's volatility. The price to sales ratio stands at 3.06, and price to free cash flow is 57.11, providing insight into the company's valuation.

The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is $1.52, with expectations of reaching $0.54 in the next quarter and $4.13 one year from now. The stock has shown an increase in volume compared to the same period last year and exhibited a raw stochastic average of 52.50% over the last 100 days, pointing towards increased trading activity.