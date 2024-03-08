Estate Planning Essentials: Financial Advisors Advocate for 'Death Notes' Alongside Wills

Understanding the pivotal role of a 'death note' in estate planning, financial advisors Doug Boneparth and Winnie Sun underscore its significance beyond traditional wills. This emergent strategy aims to streamline the administrative and emotional burdens for bereaved families by meticulously documenting financial accounts, digital logins, and personal wishes.

Boneparth, a New York-based advisor and CNBC's Advisor Council member, alongside Sun, co-founder of Sun Group Wealth Partners, shed light on how a well-crafted 'death note' can act as a comprehensive guide for loved ones, ensuring a smoother transition during challenging times.

Why Draft a Death Note?

Doug Boneparth initiates the concept of a 'death note' with a poignant reminder of mortality, aimed at providing a clear roadmap for loved ones posthumously. Unlike a will, which is legally binding and pertains mainly to the distribution of assets, a death note covers the spectrum of financial accounts, recurring bills, and even the more nuanced aspects of one's digital footprint.

Boneparth and Sun emphasize the document's informal yet crucial role in alleviating the administrative load on families, covering everything from social media directives to the whereabouts of essential physical documents.

Navigating the Digital Afterlife

The advisors highlight the growing importance of including digital access information in a death note, from social media accounts to personal and professional websites. The goal is to provide clear instructions on managing these digital assets, whether to preserve, memorialize, or delete them.

Winnie Sun shares a personal anecdote about preserving her father's digital memories, underscoring the 'death note's role in safeguarding not just financial assets but also precious family memories.