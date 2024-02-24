Essential Utilities Reports Strong 2023 Performance, Focuses on Sustainable Infrastructure

As the world edges closer towards sustainability, companies like Essential Utilities are leading the charge with robust financial performances and significant investments in infrastructure improvements. During its recent earnings call, Essential Utilities, under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Christopher H. Franklin and CFO Daniel J. Schuller, detailed a year of operational excellence and strategic growth, despite the hurdles of an unusually warm winter.

Investing in the Future

The cornerstone of Essential Utilities' success in 2023 was its nearly $1.2 billion investment in water, wastewater, and natural gas systems. This substantial financial commitment led to the replacement of over 300 miles of pipe, underscoring the company's dedication to enhancing service reliability and environmental stewardship. Such investments not only contribute to operational excellence but also position the company as a leader in the consolidation of the U.S. water and wastewater industry. The acquisition of 7 systems throughout the year is a testament to Essential Utilities' strategic growth in its core utilities sector.

Recognition and Responsibility

Earning a spot on Newsweek's 2024 list of America's most responsible companies for the third consecutive year, Essential Utilities' efforts in corporate responsibility and sustainability have not gone unnoticed. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to not just its financial health but also to its role in fostering a sustainable future. Furthermore, the company's proactive approach to addressing PFAS regulations, with an expected expenditure of at least $450 million on mitigation efforts, highlights its dedication to tackling some of the most pressing environmental challenges.

Financial Highlights and Forward-Looking Statements

Despite facing revenue challenges attributed to lower natural gas commodity prices and warm weather conditions affecting gas usage, Essential Utilities reported an earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, in line with its guidance. This performance is a clear indicator of the company's resilience and strategic planning. Looking ahead, Essential Utilities is poised for continuous growth with its focus on infrastructure improvements and strategic acquisitions. The company's financial discipline and commitment to operational excellence are expected to drive its success in the coming years, ensuring reliable utility services for its expanding customer base.

In conclusion, Essential Utilities' full-year 2023 performance reflects a company at the intersection of financial success and environmental responsibility. With strategic investments in infrastructure, a focus on sustainable practices, and a robust financial outlook, Essential Utilities is not just navigating the challenges of today but is also paving the way for a sustainable future.