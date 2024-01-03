en English
Business

ESS Tech, Inc.: A Deep Dive into Its Diverse Ownership Structure

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
ESS Tech, Inc., a company characterized by a diverse ownership structure, sees its largest share held by public companies. These public companies command a substantial 34% of the company’s equity, allowing them a significant influence over its operations and financial trajectory. Private equity firms, another set of significant stakeholders, hold 23% of the shares, while hedge funds have a minimal presence in the company’s ownership structure.

SoftBank Group Corp: The Largest Individual Shareholder

The company’s largest individual shareholder is none other than SoftBank Group Corp., owning a considerable 21% of the shares. Following closely behind are Honeywell International Inc. and Breakthrough Energy LLC, the next largest shareholders, with stakes of 14% and 11% respectively. The company’s CEO, Eric Dresselhuys, also holds a personal stake in the company, owning 1.2% of its equity.

Institutional Investors: Lending Credibility and Risks

In total, the top four shareholders control a substantial 52% of the company, indicating their significant influence over ESS Tech’s operations. The presence of institutional investors in the ownership structure further lends credibility to the company in the eyes of professional investors. However, their participation also brings the risk of a ‘crowded trade’ if these investors decide to sell their shares en masse.

Public and Private Equity: A Balance of Power

The company has a 15% ownership by the general public, which, while not as significant as the other shareholders, still holds a notable amount of influence. The stake held by private equity implies they can influence major policy decisions, although their investment horizon may be shorter. The presence of public companies suggests potential entwined business interests, which could be strategic in nature.

Understanding ESS Tech’s ownership is important, but it’s also essential to consider other factors such as corporate performance and analyst expectations when evaluating the company’s prospects.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

