ESMA Tackles Climate Risks and Greenwashing Controversies in the Fund Sector

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has released two groundbreaking articles addressing climate-related risks in the fund sector and the intricate implications of greenwashing controversies. These publications underscore ESMA’s unwavering commitment to market stability and investor protection, aligning with the European Commission’s quest for insights on the looming risks of greenwashing.

Dynamic Modelling of Climate-Related Risks

ESMA’s novel approach to climate-related risks pivots on dynamic modelling. It is engineered to anticipate the fund sector’s resilience under various stress scenarios. The modelling unveils a sobering possibility: the sector might experience amplified short-term drops in asset value due to climate-related risks. This development could pose a formidable challenge to financing the green transition.

The article posits that further refinements to the model are imperative, coupled with a meticulous consideration of second-round price effects. Such measures would fortify the model’s accuracy and reliability, ensuring informed decision-making in the financial sector.

Defining Greenwashing Controversies

Greenwashing, in the context of ESMA’s discourse, delves into ‘ESG controversies.’ More specifically, it zeroes in on ‘greenwashing controversies,’ which encapsulate instances of misalignment between a firm’s sustainability communications and its real-world actions. Such contradictions can erode public trust, stymieing the momentum of the green transition.

ESMA’s Study on Greenwashing

ESMA’s study, based on a common understanding developed in June 2023, is an in-depth review of market trends and the financial impacts of greenwashing controversies for 2020 and 2021. The study reveals an unsettling increase in greenwashing incidents, particularly in the financial sector. However, it found no discernible correlation between a firm’s stock returns or equity ratio and its involvement in greenwashing controversies.

The analysis suggests that investors may not have been significantly swayed by greenwashing controversies during the studied period. However, this trend may experience a shift as public awareness and scrutiny mount.

ESMA acknowledges the glaring absence of a market-based mechanism to curb greenwashing. It underscores the pressing need for regulatory guidance and stern supervision to sustain investor and public trust in the financial sector’s pivotal role in financing a low-carbon economy. As 2024 unfolds, a wave of further EU developments on greenwashing risks is eagerly anticipated.