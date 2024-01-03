ESG Investing: Profitability No Longer A Mirage

The long-standing debate on the profitability of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing has seen a new turn. The year 2023 witnessed a slump in the performance of many green funds, fueled by rising interest rates and higher energy prices. Despite this, the narrative that ESG investing undermines profitability is being challenged by the reality that ESG can indeed be profitable through various investment strategies such as impact investing, positive screening, and negative screening.

Positive and Negative Screening in ESG Investing

Positive screening involves seeking companies with efficient operations like waste management, while negative screening avoids companies with questionable practices such as poor accounting standards. These strategies have proven effective in sustainable investing, as evidenced by a study focused on the EURO STOXX index stocks from 2007 to 2021. The results showed overperformance of screened portfolios in the long run with negative screening strategies and low screening thresholds.

ESG Investing: A Profitable Endeavor

Let’s delve into three ESG stocks with strong profitability prospects. First, UnitedHealth (UNH) holds a low-risk ESG rating and a significant market share in healthcare, supported by a historical growth rate and prospects in telehealth through its Optum service. It also boasts a high return on common equity ratio and a competitive price-to-earnings ratio. Secondly, JPMorgan Chase, part of the S&P 500 ESG index, has seen substantial stock growth and is positioned to benefit from a potential interest rate pivot and rising credit spreads. This could increase profitability in its interest-bearing activities and investment banking services. Lastly, Tesla, despite some skepticism about its ESG practices, is recognized for its significant growth in deliveries, production, and adjacent businesses such as energy generation and storage. It also maintains a strong return on common equity ratio, indicating profitability and shareholder value.

ESG Momentum and Market Impact

Notably, ESG investment is not just about profits but also about material risks and opportunities. ESG factors can impact long-term cash flows, valuations, and the cost of capital, leading to better risk-adjusted returns. The surge in ESG investments has led to an increase in funds incorporating ESG related language, accounting for 14% of EU assets under management in 2023. Globally, more than a third of the estimated $140.5 trillion will be invested in ESG assets by 2025, with Europe accounting for more than half of those assets.

These realities illustrate that ESG investing does not necessarily sacrifice profit and can offer viable options for investors. They debunk the myth that ESG investing compromises profitability and underscore the crucial role of ESG governance in corporate decision-making, offering a new perspective for individual investors and the asset management industry.