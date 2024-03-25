Escala Partners Introduces New Fee Strategy Amid Talent War with LGT Crestone

Escala Partners is taking a bold step in its ongoing battle to retain talent and revenue, marking a significant shift in strategy against rival LGT Crestone. After unsuccessful attempts to legally prevent their top revenue-generators from defecting, the firm is now imposing a new fee structure aimed at deterring clients from following advisers to new firms. This move highlights the intense competition for talent within the financial services sector and Escala's determination to secure its position.

Advertisment

Strategic Fee Adjustments

Under the leadership of co-CEOs Torty Howard and Pep Perry, Escala Partners has unveiled a revised fee agreement that could significantly impact its wholesale clients. Starting March 27, clients will face an annual fee of up to $1650 per account, which could escalate to $4950 per household. Moreover, a "transfer fee" will be applied to clients wishing to move their accounts elsewhere, specifically if they decide to follow their adviser to a competing firm. These changes, communicated to clients between mid- and late February, aim to stabilize Escala's client base amidst rising platform administration costs.

Behind the Fee Increase

Advertisment

The fee hike is officially attributed to increased platform administration expenses. However, this rationale has found few supporters. The timing is crucial as Escala approaches the five-year mark of its agreement with Nasdaq-listed Focus Financial Partners. Additionally, Escala renewed its commitment to its long-time administrator Powerwrap in February 2023, ensuring its $7 billion FUM stays on Powerwrap's platform for another six years. Despite the potential benefits, the decision to pass on Powerwrap-related costs to clients while holding profitable options in Praemium, Powerwrap's parent company, raises questions about the firm's motives.

Competitive Landscape and Talent Retention

The financial advisory landscape is fiercely competitive, with firms like Escala and LGT Crestone vying for top talent. Escala's move to introduce a new fee structure is a strategic attempt to deter clients—and consequently advisers—from leaving the firm. This strategy comes after a year marked by significant departures, including founding partners who moved to LGT Crestone. As the industry continues to evolve, the effectiveness of such measures in retaining talent and ensuring client loyalty remains to be seen.

As Escala Partners embarks on this new chapter, the implications for its client relationships and industry standing are profound. The firm's innovative yet controversial approach to stemming talent leakage and revenue loss illustrates the complexities of the financial services talent market. Whether this strategy will fortify Escala's position or alienate its client base further will depend on how it navigates the challenges ahead, balancing short-term gains against long-term sustainability and reputation.