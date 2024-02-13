Eruditus: Edtech Giant Eyes India for IPO and Domicile Shift

Edtech Powerhouse Eruditus Eyes India for Domicile Shift and Stock Market Debut

Eruditus, the Singapore-based educational technology firm backed by SoftBank, is set to make a strategic move to India, its primary market, for a potential stock market listing. The shift in domicile is expected to leverage favorable market conditions and increased liquidity in India's stock markets.

Eruditus: The Edtech Trailblazer

Founded in 2010, Eruditus has quickly become a formidable force in the edtech landscape. The company has forged partnerships with over 80 universities worldwide, offering a diverse range of online courses to learners across the globe. With a revenue of Rs 3,320 crore in the fiscal year ending June 2023, Eruditus is now India's second-largest edtech company by revenue.

Ashwin Damera, co-founder of Eruditus, said, "Our mission has always been to make high-quality education accessible and affordable. We believe our shift to India will further strengthen our commitment to this cause."

Strategic Shift: India Beckons

Despite the impending IPO, Eruditus is taking a cautious approach, with the listing expected to be at least two years away. The company has roped in Ernst & Young to assist with the domicile transition.

Eruditus is also considering acquisitions to bolster its talent pool, ensuring it stays ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving edtech space. The company's revenue for the current fiscal year is projected to surpass Rs 4,250 crore, representing a growth of 25%. Moreover, Eruditus is on track to become operationally profitable, with a 6% EBITDA margin.

A Bright Future Ahead

Eruditus' growth trajectory is a testament to the increasing demand for online education. As the company looks to cement its position in the Indian market, it continues to focus on providing quality education at an affordable price point.

"We're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Damera. "Our shift to India will enable us to better serve our learners and contribute to the growth of the edtech sector in the country."

As Eruditus prepares for its stock market debut, the edtech giant is not just charting its own course but also playing a significant role in redefining the future of education in India and beyond.