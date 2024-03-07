Ero Copper Corp Announces Strong 2023 Results, Eyes Growth with Tucumã Project Start in H2 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Ero Copper Corp (TSX: ERO; NYSE: ERO) reported significant operating and financial achievements for the year ended December 31, 2023, marking a pivotal year in its growth strategy. CEO David Strang highlighted the completion of key projects and the anticipated commencement of the Tucumã Project, set to transform the company's production profile and shareholder returns.

Strategic Milestones Reached

The company's strategic advancements in 2023, including the NX60 initiative at Xavantina Operations and mill expansion at Caraíba Operations, have positioned Ero Copper for a bright future. The most notable milestone is the nearing completion of the Tucumã Project, with over 90% physical completion and decreasing capital expenditures, indicating the start of a significant production and cash flow increase in the latter half of 2024.

2024 Outlook: Production and Costs

Ero Copper's 2024 production guidance reflects the fruition of its organic growth strategy, with an expected consolidated copper production of 59,000 to 72,000 tonnes in concentrate and gold production ranging between 55,000 to 60,000 ounces. The company's copper C1 cash cost guidance is set at $1.50 to $1.75, incorporating several key updates and a revised calculation methodology. Gold C1 cash cost guidance at the Xavantina Operations is projected between $550 to $650, with AISC ranging from $1,050 to $1,150, assuming a foreign exchange rate of 5.00 BRL per USD and metal prices set at $1,900 per ounce for gold and $23.00 for silver.

Capital Expenditure and Exploration Initiatives

With the Tucumã Project on track for H2 2024 production start, 2024 capital expenditures are expected to drop to $299 to $349 million. The company has allocated $30 to $40 million for consolidated exploration programs, including significant drilling activities at Caraíba Operations and the first phase of work at the Furnas Project. Capital expenditure guidance assumes an exchange rate of 5.00 to 5.10 USD/BRL, factoring in designated foreign exchange hedges.

As Ero Copper Corp moves into an exciting phase of growth with the commencement of the Tucumã Project, the strategic investments and operational efficiencies achieved in 2023 lay a solid foundation for sustained success. The company's forward-looking approach and commitment to its growth strategy promise to deliver strong shareholder returns and further establish Ero as a leader in the copper industry.