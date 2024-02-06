Erminia Johannson Appointed as New Chair of Canadian Bankers Association

Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, a seasoned banking professional and Group Head of North American Personal & Business Banking at BMO, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA). This appointment, effective immediately, will see Johannson at the helm of the association until 2026. She succeeds Lucie Blanchet from the National Bank of Canada, who has made significant contributions during her tenure and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Johannson’s Vision for the CBA

Johannson is set to bring her extensive experience to her new role at the CBA, steering the association towards a stable, effective, and competitive policy and regulatory environment. Her primary focus will be to ensure Canadian competitiveness in the banking sector. With a remarkable track record of leading a large team and making substantial contributions to BMO's growth and innovation initiatives, Johannson is poised to propel Canada's banks forward.

Leadership at BMO

At BMO, Johannson leads a team of 24,000 employees and is responsible for nearly 12 million personal and business banking customers. Her role has been instrumental in driving BMO's growth and enhancing its customer service. Known for her innovative approach amidst rapid changes in the banking environment, she has significantly amplified the bank's efforts to make real financial progress for its patrons.

Anticipating a Robust Banking Future

Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO of the CBA, expressed gratitude for Blanchet's contributions and anticipates Johannson's leadership to guide the industry's growth further. The CBA, representing over 60 domestic and foreign banks in Canada, advocates for policies that foster a robust banking system and economic prosperity. With Johannson now set to lead, the association looks forward to catering to the financial objectives of customers across all economic sectors.