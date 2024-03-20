EPFO Unveils New SOP to Safeguard Inoperative PF Accounts Against Fraud

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken a significant step forward in protecting the interests of its members by introducing a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at enhancing the security of transaction-less and inoperative Provident Fund (PF) accounts. This move, which mandates biometric verification for Universal Account Number (UAN) generation and updates on Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, is designed to prevent fraudulent withdrawals and ensure the safety of the members' funds.

Understanding the New Measures

Under the new guidelines, the EPFO requires biometric verification for generating a UAN, making it mandatory for members to visit the field office in person. For members facing challenges such as old age or disability, the EPFO has made provisions for home visits by office representatives to collect biometrics. This step is crucial for members with inoperative accounts, as it adds an additional layer of security against unauthorized access.

Clarifications and Implications

While the introduction of these measures is a welcome development, there are areas that require further clarification, such as the process for international workers and the criteria for classifying an account as transaction-less. These clarifications are essential for both the EPFO staff and members to understand the full implications of the SOP and ensure compliance.

Enhancing Member Security

The EPFO's initiative to introduce tighter security measures for inoperative and transaction-less accounts is a commendable effort to protect its members from potential fraud. By requiring biometric verification and updating KYC, the EPFO is taking significant steps towards safeguarding the financial interests of its members. However, the success of these measures will depend on the effective implementation of the SOP and the resolution of the outstanding clarifications.