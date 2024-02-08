Entero Healthcare Solutions Raises Rs 716.4 Crore from 25 Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

In a resounding show of confidence from the global investment community, Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. has raised an impressive sum of Rs 716.4 crore from a distinguished group of anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). This pre-IPO funding, which involved the allocation of 56.94 lakh shares at a price of Rs 1,258 each, saw the participation of 25 prominent anchor investors.

The Architects of the Anchor Round

Among the anchor investors, the Smallcap World Fund, backed by Capital Group, emerged as the largest recipient, securing 23.19% of the total allocation. The Government of Singapore followed closely, obtaining 20.72% of the shares. Other noteworthy investors included Pioneer Investment Fund with a 6% allocation, Cramignag Portfolio with 5.93%, Monetary Authority of Singapore with 2.55%, Allainz Global with 4.18%, and Jupiter India also with 4.18%. This diverse array of institutional investors underscores the robust interest in Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd.'s market debut.

The Orchestrators of the Anchor Round

The role of managing the anchor round was handled by a consortium of investment banks and financial services firms, namely ICICI Securities Ltd., DAM Capital Advisers Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., JM Financial Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. Their expertise and reputation have undoubtedly contributed to the successful raising of funds, further bolstering the confidence of investors in Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd.'s business prospects.

The IPO: A Lucrative Investment Opportunity

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. is preparing for its Rs 1,600-crore IPO, setting a price range of Rs 1,195-1,258 per share. The company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 600 crore through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route at the upper price band. With a nationwide presence and a customer base of over 73,700 pharmacies and 2,800 hospitals, the IPO presents a lucrative investment opportunity.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized for various purposes including repayment/prepayment of borrowings, funding of working capital, pursuing inorganic growth, and general corporate purposes. The company's financials reveal significant revenue growth alongside persistent losses, highlighting scalability potential but profitability challenges.

Entero Healthcare Solutions plans to allocate 75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% for Non-Institutional Investors, and 10% for Retail Individual Investors in accordance with SEBI regulations. A portion of the issue is also set aside for eligible employees.

The grey market price (GMP) for the IPO indicates a likely listing premium of approximately 9.94% over the issue price, with a potential listing price of around Rs 1,383 per share on the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,258 per share.

As Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. moves towards its IPO launch on February 9, the successful raising of Rs 716.4 crore from anchor investors is a clear testament to the global investment community's faith in the company's future. This development sets a positive tone for the company's public debut, promising a compelling narrative in the world of healthcare solutions.