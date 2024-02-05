Enstar Group to Issue Cash Dividends for Series D and E Preference Shares

Enstar Group Limited, a global reinsurance group listed on NASDAQ, has announced its decision to issue cash dividends for its Series D and Series E preference shares. The declaration sets the dividends for both series at a rate of $0.43750 per depositary share, with each depositary share representing a 1/1,000th interest in a respective preference share.

Dividend Details

Shareholders who are on record as of February 15, 2024, will be eligible to receive these dividends. The dividends are scheduled for payment on March 1, 2024. The dividends for the Series D 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares and the Series E 7.00% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares will be identical at $0.43750 per depositary share.

Enstar's Legacy in Reinsurance

Operating through a network of subsidiaries based in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australia, Enstar has established its reputation as a key player in the completion of legacy acquisitions within the reinsurance industry. The company is globally recognized for its specialization in capital release solutions and its track record of over 115 acquisitions of companies and portfolios since its inception.