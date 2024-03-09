Engagement Season Shines Light on Lab-Grown vs. Natural Diamond Debate

As engagement season peaks between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day, consumers face a pivotal choice between lab-grown and natural diamonds for their rings. Financial and diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky notes that while traditional mined diamonds are seen as impractical due to their dwindling supply, lab-grown diamonds offer a less expensive and ethically appealing alternative.

Understanding the Appeal

Lab-grown diamonds, created by subjecting pure carbon to extreme heat and pressure, are chemically and visually identical to mined diamonds but at a fraction of the cost. This affordability, coupled with ethical considerations, has driven their popularity. In 2022, global sales for lab-grown diamonds surged to $12 billion, marking a 38% year-over-year increase. Paul Zimnisky emphasizes that diamonds are often purchased for their emotional value rather than their cost, suggesting that the appeal of lab-grown diamonds extends beyond just their price point.

The Resale Market and Future Predictions

Despite their growing popularity, lab-grown diamonds face criticism for their lack of resale value. Zimnisky warns that as the price for these gems continues to decrease, a resale market may never develop, potentially relegating them to the status of costume jewelry. Conversely, the natural diamond market is expected to see a rebound in engagements and weddings, driving up demand. With natural diamond supplies diminishing, now might be the opportune time to invest in them before prices potentially spike from mid-2024 onwards.

Looking Ahead

The man-made diamond market is anticipated to reach a total value of $18 billion by 2024. However, as prices for lab-grown diamonds continue to fall, the industry may attract a different demographic, possibly altering its market position. Estate Diamond Jewelry's Benjamin Khordipour suggests that lab diamonds could eventually be viewed as costume jewelry, highlighting the evolving perception of lab-grown versus natural diamonds. This shift underscores the importance of consumer education on the value, ethics, and sustainability of their diamond choices.