Energy Sector's New Dawn: Power Stocks Dip Yet Fundamentals Shine Bright

Despite a recent slowdown in momentum for energy and power utility stocks, industry analysts and thematic fund managers maintain a positive outlook on the sector's fundamental strength. A report by Jefferies highlights potential opportunities arising from increased capital expenditures and higher merchant power prices with the summer's approach. Over the past three months, the BSE utilities index has seen an approximate 8 percent increase, signaling a continued interest in the sector despite the pace of gains moderating towards the year's end.

Advertisment

Market Correction: A Temporary Setback

The recent market correction has notably impacted energy and power utility stocks. However, seasoned market trackers believe there is no immediate cause for alarm. Paras Matalia, Fund Manager at SAMCO Active Momentum Fund, notes that while the fund has reduced exposure across sectors due to struggles since January this year, they remain optimistic about the equity market's potential rebound. With investments in key power and energy stocks like PFC, REC, Inox Wind, Adani Power, ONGC, and Power Grid, the fund has achieved a commendable 23 percent gain since its launch in July 2023.

Investment Strategies and Opportunities

Advertisment

Vikas Gupta, CEO of Omniscience Capital, reflects on the sector's journey, noting the initial challenges faced due to oversupply and reduced demand, leading to numerous non-performing assets (NPAs) within power finance companies. Despite these hurdles, Gupta's early bets on the power sector during 2018-2020 have yielded substantial returns, with some stocks re-rating four to five times. Gupta emphasizes the importance of intrinsic value over market price in stock selection, highlighting the ongoing capex by major power companies like NTPC, SJVN, and NLC, which promise to significantly boost revenues in the near future.

Renewable Energy: Valuations and Skepticism

While the renewable energy segment garners considerable attention, concerns over its valuation persist among fund managers. Gupta points to traditional power companies with renewable components, such as NTPC or NHPC, as preferable investment opportunities, citing their more reasonable valuations in comparison to pure-play renewable firms. Rohit Singhania, Co-head of Equity at DSP Mutual Fund, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the continuous demand growth in the power segment as India strides towards becoming a manufacturing hub requiring round-the-clock power supply.

The sector's outlook remains bullish, with fund managers keen on capitalizing on the right opportunities as valuations adjust. The ongoing developments across the traditional and renewable energy landscapes present a compelling case for investors, promising significant returns as the sector continues to evolve amidst global energy transition dynamics. As the market navigates through its current volatility, the fundamental strengths of the power and energy sector offer a beacon of optimism for long-term growth and sustainability.