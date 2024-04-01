Energy Bills Hit Two-Year Low with New Ofgem Price Cap, Millions to Save

Amid fluctuating global energy markets, millions of households across England, Wales, and Scotland are set to experience a significant decrease in their energy bills, thanks to Ofgem's latest price cap adjustment. The regulatory body's decision to lower the cap by 12.3% marks a pivotal moment, bringing energy costs down to their lowest in two years, a move expected to impact approximately 29 million households.

Breaking Down the Price Cap

Ofgem's latest revision sets the annual bill for a household utilizing a typical amount of gas and electricity at £1,690, a decrease of £238 from previous rates. This adjustment positions gas prices at 6p per kilowatt hour (kWh) and electricity at 24p per kWh. Despite the welcomed reduction, it's important to note that standing charges have seen an uptick, and while prices are at a two-year low, they remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. Households collectively owe an estimated £3 billion to suppliers, underscoring the importance of continued energy conservation practices.

Support for the Struggling Households

Recognizing the financial strain on many, Ofgem has introduced a temporary additional charge of £28 a year, aimed at supporting those struggling to meet their energy payments. This move, however, has been met with mixed reactions, as it adds an extra burden to already stretched budgets. Notably, customers with prepayment meters are exempt from this additional charge, and discussions are underway to formulate a permanent solution for prepayment customers who face higher standing charges.

Consumer Reaction and Future Implications

The announcement has been greeted with a sense of relief by many, as the reduction in energy costs offers a much-needed reprieve in the face of economic uncertainty. However, experts caution that despite the decrease, energy bills are still considerably higher than they were two years ago. Consumers are encouraged to maintain energy-saving habits to manage costs effectively. As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, the long-term implications of Ofgem's price cap adjustments remain to be seen, but for now, millions will benefit from the lowered costs.