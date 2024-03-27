Endeavour Mining Uncovers $15 Million in 'Disguised' Payments, Former CEO Terminated

Endeavour Mining plc recently concluded a thorough investigation revealing 'disguised' payments totaling $15 million, leading to the termination of former CEO Sébastien de Montessus and significant corporate governance reforms. Following suspicious financial activities linked to the sale of the Agbaou mine, the investigation unveiled concealed payments and the redirection of funds to a third party, raising grave concerns about internal controls and ethical compliance within the company.

Advertisment

Investigation Findings and Actions Taken

The probe, prompted by irregularities in the sale of the Agbaou mine, identified that de Montessus had directed a $5.9 million payment, owed to Endeavour, to an external company, effectively concealing the transaction. Further scrutiny revealed an additional $15 million in payments to the same beneficiary. Despite exhaustive inquiries, the end recipients of these funds remain unidentified, with no evidence linking the transactions to bribery or terrorist financing. The board's decisive action led to de Montessus's termination and a significant clawback of $29.1 million in compensation.

Corporate Governance and Compliance Overhaul

Advertisment

In response to the investigation's findings, Endeavour Mining has initiated a comprehensive review of its internal controls, particularly regarding mergers and acquisitions, to align with the new UK Corporate Governance Code. This proactive stance underscores the company's commitment to transparency and ethical business practices, aiming to restore stakeholder confidence and safeguard against future misconduct.

Looking Forward: Endeavour's Path Ahead

With the investigation concluded and governance measures strengthened, Endeavour Mining is poised to refocus on its core business objectives under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Ian Cockerill. The company's dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability is expected to drive sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders, marking a new chapter in Endeavour's journey.