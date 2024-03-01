Endava Outperforms in Q2 Fiscal 2024 Earnings, Announces GalaxE Acquisition Amidst Market Challenges

Endava plc, not a hedge fund favorite, reported unexpected Q2 fiscal year 2024 earnings success, surpassing EPS forecasts with a $0.30 share, against the anticipated $0.37. At the helm of the earnings conference, Laurence Madsen outlined the financial milestones and the strategic acquisition of GalaxE Group, aiming to enhance Endava's healthcare sector footprint and expand its U.S. presence.

Financial Highlights and Market Reaction

Despite a constant currency revenue decline of 8.1% year-over-year and a forecasted 7% to 5% decline for FY 2024, Endava's acquisition of GalaxE Group marks a significant stride towards diversification and expansion. Deutsche Bank adjusted Endava's fiscal projections, reflecting market caution, especially in the Payments and Banking & Capital Markets sectors, contributing to longer sales cycles and delayed deal closures.

Strategic Acquisition and Expansion

The GalaxE acquisition, slated for completion in April 2024, is poised to bolster Endava's healthcare vertical and establish delivery capabilities in India. This move aligns with Endava's strategy to diversify revenue and delivery capabilities, leveraging GalaxE's strong presence in the U.S. healthcare sector and nearly 1,200 employees in India. Deutsche Bank anticipates this acquisition to contribute approximately £26 million in quarterly revenues with a 10% growth rate starting Q4 FY 2024.

Looking Ahead: Strategies and Expectations

Endava remains committed to optimizing business operations amidst current market headwinds, focusing on strategic investments in growth areas while managing corporate complexity. The acquisition of GalaxE Solutions underscores Endava's proactive approach to navigating the challenging macroeconomic environment and client caution, with a long-term outlook on creating value for clients, employees, and shareholders.