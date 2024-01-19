End of COVID-19 Relief Funds: A Financial Crisis Looms for Cincinnati School Districts

As the final tranche of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) dries up, school districts in the Greater Cincinnati region are grappling with the impending financial crunch. This federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding, earmarked to counteract learning loss and manage pandemic-related issues in schools, has been the lifeline for many districts. Its impending termination, however, is casting long shadows over the future of these institutions.

Impact on Middletown City Schools

First to feel the ripple effects of this financial drought is Middletown City Schools. The district, no longer cushioned by the ESSER funds, has already announced staff layoffs. While precise numbers are yet to be released, the announcement has sent shockwaves through the community, serving as a grim reminder of the precarious situation many schools find themselves in.

Cincinnati Public Schools: A Looming Crisis

Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS), another district in the throes of this financial squeeze, is also bracing for budgetary constraints. Previously, the ESSER funds enabled CPS to afford a nurse in nearly every school, a boon in these pandemic-ridden times. However, the district now faces a potential $6 million expense just to maintain this level of staffing sans federal support.

But the potential cuts aren’t restricted to nursing staff alone. The CPS Superintendent, Iranetta Wright, has indicated that the reduction in funds will also affect the number of crossing guards and student Wi-Fi access. The impending cuts threaten to impact both the physical safety and digital accessibility of students, raising serious concerns about their overall wellbeing and learning experience.

Finding a Way Forward

To counteract these impending cuts, CPS officials are turning to the city for assistance. The city, cognizant of the potential fallout, is actively collaborating with the city manager and the CPS Board. Together, they are exploring possible solutions to mitigate the impact of the funding shortfall. While no concrete plans have been revealed, this collaboration underscores a collective effort to safeguard the future of the city’s students despite the financial adversity.

As the federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding comes to an end, school districts across the Greater Cincinnati region are being tested in unprecedented ways. Their resilience and ability to navigate this financial storm will shape not only their future, but also the future of the region's students.