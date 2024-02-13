Enbridge Inc's Series H Preference Shares Offer 8% Yield: What You Need to Know

Today, February 13, 2024, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: ENB-PRH.TO) are making waves in the market. With a yield of over 8% based on its quarterly dividend, investors are taking notice. Here's what you need to know.

The Nitty Gritty

The dividend, which is $1.528 annually, has caused quite a stir among investors. The shares are trading at a discount of 22.60% to their liquidation preference amount, with prices dropping as low as $19.09. This convertible preferred share is proving to be a popular choice among those looking for high yields.

The Impact

While the ENB-PRH.TO shares are trading flat today, the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) have taken a hit, dropping by approximately 1.7%. This news is causing ripples in the market, with investors weighing their options and considering the potential benefits of this high-yield preferred share.

The Bigger Picture

This development is just the latest in a series of shifts in the financial landscape. With monetary dynamics constantly changing, it's more important than ever to stay informed and make educated investment decisions. The high yield of the ENB-PRH.TO shares is a reminder that there are opportunities to be found, even in a volatile market.