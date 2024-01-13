en English
Business

eMudhra Initiates QIP Process to Raise INR 200 Crore

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
eMudhra Initiates QIP Process to Raise INR 200 Crore

Indian digital identity and transaction management firm, eMudhra, has embarked on a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) journey to gather funds amounting to INR 200 crore. As per reliable sources, the indicative price issue for the QIP has been pegged at INR 422 per share.

Aim of the QIP

The QIP, a mechanism employed by publicly traded companies in India to gather capital, allows them to sell equity shares, fully and partly convertible debentures, or securities other than warrants that can be converted into equity shares, to a qualified institutional buyer. eMudhra’s decision to resort to a QIP can be interpreted as a strategic move to secure capital while potentially minimizing dilution of existing shareholders’ equity.

Supporting Growth and Expansion

This move by eMudhra is primarily aimed at bolstering the company’s expansion and growth plans. It also underscores the company’s confidence in its business model and future prospects, as it endeavours to attract investment from institutional investors. However, the completion of the process hinges on market conditions and regulatory approvals.

eMudhra’s Financial Health

For the quarter ending September 2023, eMudhra reported a net profit of Rs 10.39 crore, an impressive surge when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The company is targeting a dilution of up to 6.1 percent of pre-issue outstanding equity share capital through the QIP offer.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

