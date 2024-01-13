eMudhra Initiates QIP Process to Raise INR 200 Crore

Indian digital identity and transaction management firm, eMudhra, has embarked on a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) journey to gather funds amounting to INR 200 crore. As per reliable sources, the indicative price issue for the QIP has been pegged at INR 422 per share.

Aim of the QIP

The QIP, a mechanism employed by publicly traded companies in India to gather capital, allows them to sell equity shares, fully and partly convertible debentures, or securities other than warrants that can be converted into equity shares, to a qualified institutional buyer. eMudhra’s decision to resort to a QIP can be interpreted as a strategic move to secure capital while potentially minimizing dilution of existing shareholders’ equity.

Supporting Growth and Expansion

This move by eMudhra is primarily aimed at bolstering the company’s expansion and growth plans. It also underscores the company’s confidence in its business model and future prospects, as it endeavours to attract investment from institutional investors. However, the completion of the process hinges on market conditions and regulatory approvals.

eMudhra’s Financial Health

For the quarter ending September 2023, eMudhra reported a net profit of Rs 10.39 crore, an impressive surge when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The company is targeting a dilution of up to 6.1 percent of pre-issue outstanding equity share capital through the QIP offer.