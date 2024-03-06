Empowering Women Financially: Tips Ahead of International Women's Day

As International Women's Day approaches, financial experts share invaluable advice to foster female financial empowerment, highlighting the critical need for greater representation on corporate boards and strategies for developing financial resilience. Despite progress in female representation at senior levels, men continue to dominate the corporate landscape, with only 25% of board members and 19% of chairpersons in Ireland being women in 2023. Financial resilience, especially for women taking career breaks for childcare, is emphasized, with suggestions to start pension contributions early and improve financial literacy to tackle investment risks and future wellbeing effectively.

Seize Opportunities for Leadership

Ray McKenna, a partner at Lockton Ireland, points out the discrepancy in boardroom gender representation, urging women to actively pursue leadership roles and board positions. This proactive approach is deemed essential for not just personal growth but also for enhancing corporate governance and diversity. The importance of showing interest and ambition in such roles is stressed as a key step towards achieving gender parity in the highest echelons of the corporate world.

Building Financial Resilience

Frank Conway, a financial expert, discusses the challenges women face due to career breaks, such as diminished pension pots and earnings. He advocates for early pension contributions and enhancing financial knowledge to navigate investment risks confidently. Strategies for leveraging tax reliefs and optimizing pension contributions are also shared, highlighting the significance of being well-informed about financial planning and opportunities available to mitigate future financial vulnerabilities.

Narrowing the Gender Pension Gap

Karen O'Flaherty, from Royal London Ireland, offers practical advice for women to address the gender pension gap, emphasizing the importance of joining employer pension schemes, maximizing employer contributions, and considering personal pensions. She also suggests that limiting career breaks for childcare, though not always feasible, can significantly impact retirement income, career progression, and pay prospects, further advocating for women to capitalize on promotions to enhance their pension savings.

The collective insights from these experts underscore the urgency of addressing the financial disparities women face, particularly in leadership representation and retirement planning. As we edge closer to International Women's Day, these strategies offer a roadmap for women to fortify their financial positions, ensuring a more equitable and prosperous future.