en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Empowering the UAE’s Migrant Workforce with Financial Literacy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Empowering the UAE’s Migrant Workforce with Financial Literacy

Home to the sixth-largest migrant population worldwide, with a staggering 88 percent of its 10 million inhabitants being expatriates, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands out as a significant hub for international workers. In 2021 alone, these expatriate workers contributed an impressive $47.5 billion in remittances, positioning the UAE as the global runner-up in remittance sources. However, despite the considerable financial input, a worrying 45 percent of the UAE residents revealed in a 2022 survey that they had not initiated any savings for retirement. This statistic underscores the critical need for enhanced financial literacy among the migrant workforce, particularly the blue-collar workers.

Financial Freedom for All

To tackle this financial literacy challenge, Century Financial, in partnership with the University of Dubai and Principles of Responsible Management Education (PRME), rolled out a comprehensive guide aptly titled ‘Financial Freedom for All’. This guide is tailored to empower the UAE’s blue-collar workers—who constitute a significant portion of the migrant population—with pragmatic saving strategies and fundamental financial management principles.

Unpacking the Guide

The guide adopts a holistic approach to financial literacy, emphasizing the need for budgeting and automating savings. It encourages workers to strategically manage their debts and explore employer benefits while fostering a culture of long-term investment. To ensure resilience in the face of financial emergencies, the guide advises creating an emergency fund. It also promotes continuous learning and skill enhancement as pivotal to personal growth and financial independence. In a bid to diversify income streams, the guide explores the potential of real estate investment and the generation of side income.

Implications and Future Prospects

The strategies outlined in ‘Financial Freedom for All’ are designed not only to improve the financial literacy of individuals, especially those in low-income or blue-collar jobs, but also to empower them to achieve financial independence and prepare for retirement. This step underscores the importance of financial literacy for personal growth and the creation of a resilient workforce. By empowering the migrant workforce with the tools to manage their finances effectively, UAE is setting the stage for a more secure and economically robust future.

0
Education Finance UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Exam Guidelines and Format: What Candidates Need to Know

By Dil Bar Irshad

Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students

By Salman Khan

Archival Organizations Strive for Inclusive History Preservation Amid Reconciliation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju's Amidst Company Turmoil

By Rafia Tasleem

North Carolina Public Schools Struggle to Reach Pre-Pandemic Performan ...
@Education · 2 mins
North Carolina Public Schools Struggle to Reach Pre-Pandemic Performan ...
heart comment 0
110 Scholarships Awarded to Underprivileged but Academically Outstanding Students in Tra Vinh, Vietnam

By Ayesha Mumtaz

110 Scholarships Awarded to Underprivileged but Academically Outstanding Students in Tra Vinh, Vietnam
Tennessee High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Minors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tennessee High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Minors
Innovative MBA Specializations Transforming the Business Landscape of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Innovative MBA Specializations Transforming the Business Landscape of 2023
Parental Challenges in Influencing Adolescents: Striking the Right Balance

By Rafia Tasleem

Parental Challenges in Influencing Adolescents: Striking the Right Balance
Latest Headlines
World News
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
18 seconds
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
51 seconds
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
59 seconds
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
1 min
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
1 min
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
1 min
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
2 mins
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
2 mins
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
3 mins
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
23 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
24 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app