Empowering Progress: Women Home Loan Borrowers Rise to 33% in 2023, Data Reveals

MUMBAI: In a significant step towards financial inclusivity, the share of women home loan borrowers has seen a marginal increase, reflecting a broader trend of growing female participation in various loan segments. Recent data from credit bureau CRIF High Mark indicates that women now constitute 33% of home loan borrowers in 2023, up from 32% the previous year, with similar upward movements observed in personal, gold, and education loans.

Driving Factors Behind the Uptick

Several factors contribute to this positive trend, chiefly among them being the preferential interest rates offered by banks to women borrowers, including those applying for joint loans. This strategy not only promotes financial inclusion but also ensures properties are jointly registered, offering added security to lenders. Women's representation in personal loans has increased to 16% from 15% in the previous year, while their share in gold loans has risen to 43% from 41%. Education loans have seen women's participation grow to 36% of all active accounts, marking a 1% increase from the year before.

Challenges in Business Loans

Despite these gains, the proportion of women in the business loan segment has seen a decline, with the ratio of women to men borrowers dropping to 38:62 from 40:60 a year ago. This shift has contributed to a slight decrease in the overall volume of retail loans taken out by women, falling to 24% from 25% the previous year. However, the total value of loans held by women has remained steady over the past 12 months concluding in December 2023, underscoring the complex dynamics at play within the business loan sector.

Implications for Future Growth

The retail loan portfolio reached Rs 117.4 lakh crore in December, marking a 17% year-on-year growth, with women borrowers maintaining a stable share of around 26%. The number of active women borrowers has surged to 7.8 crore, up from 6.7 crore a year ago, showcasing a robust 17.8% year-on-year growth. These statistics not only highlight the increasing financial empowerment of women but also point towards a broader shift in the lending landscape, with financial institutions recognizing the potential of women borrowers. As the segment continues to evolve, the focus on inclusivity and equal opportunities is likely to drive further progress in the coming years.