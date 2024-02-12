Empowering Farmers: Jammu and Kashmir's Push for Agricultural Development

In a significant push towards agricultural development, Shailendra Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Production Department (APD), led a high-level meeting to discuss the execution of various credit-linked schemes in Jammu and Kashmir on February 12, 2024.

Holistic Agriculture Development and Infrastructure Fund Programs

The crux of the meeting revolved around the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), Agri Infrastructure Fund Scheme (AIF), and Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF). These initiatives aim to provide comprehensive support to farmers, enhancing their productivity and income.

Shailendra Kumar, during the meeting, emphasized the importance of simplifying the sanctioning process, reducing the number of rejections, and ensuring that all eligible farmers reap the benefits of these schemes.

Increasing Beneficiaries and Streamlining Processes

The Principal Secretary also focused on increasing the number of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Yojana, a flagship scheme designed to protect farmers from crop failures. He urged banks and departments to collaborate effectively, streamline the sanctioning and disbursement process, and provide necessary assistance to borrowers.

Expressing concern over the pending cases and poor quality of loan project DPRs, Kumar instructed the concerned officials to clear the backlog and improve the quality of proposals. He also directed efforts towards enhancing awareness about Fasal Bima Yojana among farmers.

Addressing District-Level Performance

Noting the poor performance in certain districts, Kumar issued a stern warning and instructed the district officials to step up their efforts. He stressed the need for effective implementation of Kissan Credit Card (KCC) and Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) schemes, which are crucial for the financial inclusion of farmers and the development of the dairy sector.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to transform the agricultural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. The Principal Secretary's call for collaboration, simplification of processes, and increased assistance to farmers underlined the commitment to ensure the success of these credit-linked schemes.

In essence, this initiative aims to empower farmers, boost agricultural production, and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir. By addressing the existing challenges and streamlining the implementation process, the Agriculture Production Department is paving the way for a more prosperous and sustainable future for the region's farming community.