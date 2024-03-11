Empire Trust MFB Unveils Empire-pay for Enhanced Digital Banking in Nigeria

Empire Trust Microfinance Bank has taken a significant step forward in the digital banking landscape with the launch of its agent banking solution, Empire-pay, aimed at increasing digital banking adoption among Nigeria's unbanked populace. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ayobami Alabi, emphasized that Empire-pay is set to revolutionize electronic transactions, enabling customers and potential clients to perform various transactions effortlessly across Nigeria through the bank's extensive network of agents.

Empowering the Unbanked

The introduction of Empire-pay comes at a crucial time when digital banking is not just an alternative but a necessity. With an estimated 64 million unbanked individuals in Nigeria, according to the World Bank, Empire-pay's launch is a strategic move to bridge the financial inclusion gap. The service aims to provide customers with access to a wide range of banking services, bypassing the need for physical branch visits and thus, significantly improving convenience and accessibility. Mr. Alabi reiterated the bank's commitment to fulfilling the evolving financial needs of its diverse customer base across the country.

Features and Benefits of Empire-pay

Empire-pay boasts several features that set it apart from other digital banking solutions. These include instant settlement, which ensures swift and efficient completion of transactions, 24/7 network reliability for continuous access to banking services, and affordability, making digital banking accessible to a broader spectrum of the population. These attributes are designed to cater to the middle players in the digital banking ecosystem, thereby encouraging wider participation in digital finance.

A Step Towards Financial Inclusion

The launch of Empire-pay by Empire Trust MFB is a landmark event in Nigeria's journey towards achieving comprehensive financial inclusion. By leveraging its extensive network of agents, the bank is not just providing an alternative banking solution but is actively participating in the socio-economic empowerment of individuals across diverse communities in Nigeria. As digital banking continues to evolve, Empire-pay is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electronic transactions in the country, making banking services more accessible to the unbanked and underserved populations.

With initiatives like Empire-pay, the future of banking in Nigeria looks promising, offering a beacon of hope for millions of unbanked individuals. This move by Empire Trust MFB not only reflects its commitment to financial inclusion but also sets a precedent for other financial institutions to follow, potentially transforming the digital banking landscape in Nigeria and beyond.