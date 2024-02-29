Emma Hagan Appointed as ClearBank UK CEO, Poised to Spearhead Growth and Expansion

ClearBank, a pioneer in banking innovation, has announced Emma Hagan as the new CEO of its UK operations, marking a significant milestone in the bank's growth trajectory. With over 15 years of experience in the banking sector, Hagan is set to drive ClearBank's expansion both in the UK and on a global scale, following regulatory approval of her appointment. Her tenure at ClearBank has seen her contribute significantly to the bank's success, making her a key figure in its future development.

Advertisment

Strategic Leadership for Expanding Horizons

Emma Hagan's appointment comes at a critical time for ClearBank, which has reported remarkable growth in the first half of 2023, including a 144% increase in revenue, an 80% uplift in deposits, and a 40% rise in payment volumes. Her extensive background, including roles at Silicon Valley Bank, Lloyds Bank, and HBOS, equips her with the insight and expertise necessary to lead ClearBank's UK operations and support its ambitious expansion plans. Under her leadership, ClearBank aims to reinforce its market presence and continue providing innovative banking solutions to its clients, including Chip, Tide, Raisin, and Wealthify.

Commitment to Innovation and Growth

Advertisment

Hagan's role as CEO is expected to focus on leveraging ClearBank's strengths in real-time clearing, secure account services, and embedded banking to further its growth ambitions. Since achieving profitability in 2022, ClearBank has set its sights on international markets, with plans to expand across Europe, North America, and beyond. Hagan's strategic vision and leadership are seen as instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities of global expansion, ensuring that ClearBank remains at the forefront of banking innovation.

Enhancing ClearBank's Market Position

The appointment of Emma Hagan as CEO underscores ClearBank's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its strategic capabilities. Her proven track record and dedication to the bank's success are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving its growth objectives. As ClearBank continues to evolve, Hagan's leadership will be key in maintaining its competitive edge, driving innovation, and delivering value to clients and stakeholders alike.