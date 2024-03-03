emlyon, Bayes, and POLIMI Launch Groundbreaking Triple Degree in Management, Finance & Tech for 2024

Three prestigious European business schools, emlyon business school, Bayes Business School in London, and POLIMI Graduate School of Management in Milan, have announced a pioneering partnership. Starting in September 2024, the collaboration will introduce a Master in Management, Finance and Tech, allowing students to earn degrees from each institution. This innovative program aims to blend academic excellence with practical, cross-cultural experience, focusing on the intersections of management, finance, and digital innovation.

A Unique Tripartite Collaboration

The new Master in Management, Finance and Tech program represents an unprecedented collaboration among three of Europe's most innovative business schools. It's designed to furnish students with a broad spectrum of skills, preparing them for the complexities of the global business landscape. The program offers a unique opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the cultural and business environments of Lyon, Milan, and London, while obtaining degrees that reflect the latest in management, finance, and technology.

Curriculum and Opportunities

Students enrolled in the program will benefit from a curriculum that spans various facets of the business world, from sustainable development and trade at emlyon business school to fintech and digital innovation at POLIMI Graduate School of Management, and finally, finance capital at Bayes Business School. The course aims to provide an integrated, practical learning experience, including an emphasis on cryptocurrency applications and data analysis in finance. The program concludes in London, offering tracks in Corporate Finance and Finance, tailored to students' specific career aspirations.

Leadership Perspectives

Isabelle Huault, Executive President and Dean of emlyon business school, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting the academic excellence and international experience the program offers. Andre Spicer, Dean of Bayes Business School, emphasized the unique aspects of the program, including the integrated placement and the opportunity to study in different countries. Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management, noted the program's embodiment of innovation and international cooperation, aiming to equip students with a blend of managerial excellence, financial acumen, and technological insight.

This groundbreaking triple degree program is not just an academic venture; it's a bridge connecting disciplines, cultures, and industries. By fostering a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of management, finance, and technology, the program aims to prepare future leaders who can navigate the complexities of the global market with agility and insight. As the world grows increasingly interconnected, such innovative educational models are crucial for developing the next generation of business leaders.