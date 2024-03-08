Vietnam's Strategic Leap: Eyeing Emerging Market Index Inclusion Amidst 5G Rollout and FDI Surge

Vietnam stands on the cusp of a pivotal transformation, driven by its aggressive digital infrastructure initiatives, including the anticipated commercialization of 5G in 2024, and a notable surge in foreign direct investment (FDI). This Southeast Asian nation is not just aiming to accelerate its digital economy but is also strategically positioning itself to meet the criteria for inclusion in emerging market indexes. Such a move could potentially unlock a new era of economic prosperity, attracting global investors' attention. However, the journey is fraught with challenges, including navigating the complexities of market risk spillovers and the effects of macroeconomic fundamentals on market risk across its diverse sectors.

Advertisment

5G and Digital Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Economic Transformation

As part of its ambitious digital infrastructure push, Vietnam is ready to commercialize 5G by 2024, with plans to auction 5G frequency bands in March. This initiative is expected to phase out 2G networks, favoring locally produced devices and bolstering the country's digital economy. The deployment of high-capacity subsea cables and regional data centers is poised to support the growth of 5G subscriptions in Vietnam, projected to reach 78.8 million by 2033. However, supply chain issues and the regulatory landscape could pose significant hurdles to the rollout of new cables and digital infrastructure investments.

Surge in Foreign Direct Investment: Fueling Vietnam's Economic Ambitions

Advertisment

Vietnam's focus on sectors such as the green economy, semiconductor technology, and renewable energy has made it an attractive destination for foreign investors. The country has witnessed a considerable increase in FDI inflows and newly registered projects, particularly in tourism, digital transformation, and the green transition. The shift towards green financing underscores new investment opportunities, aligning with global environmental goals. Notable companies like Trip.com and Schneider Electric are contributing to sustainable development strategies in Vietnam, while TikTok is leveraging creative solutions to empower users and businesses in e-commerce and digital transformation.

Market Risk Spillovers and Macroeconomic Fundamentals: Navigating Challenges

A study investigating market risk spillovers across 24 sectors in Vietnam from 2012 to 2022 reveals that market risk increases rapidly in response to extreme events, with specific sectors acting as primary risk transmitters and absorbers. The research highlights the asymmetric effects of changes in interest rates, exchange rates, trade openness, financial development, and economic growth on market risk. These findings underscore the need for Vietnamese policymakers, practitioners, and investors to devise strategies for mitigating market risks and promoting sustainable investing, crucial for the country's ambition to be included in emerging market indexes.

Vietnam's strategic efforts to bolster its digital infrastructure with the rollout of 5G and attract significant foreign direct investment are pivotal milestones in its quest for emerging market index inclusion. While the potential for economic prosperity is vast, the challenges posed by market risk spillovers and the complexities of its macroeconomic landscape demand careful navigation. As Vietnam continues to advance on this ambitious path, the implications for global investors and the broader economic landscape are profound, marking a significant chapter in the nation's development journey.