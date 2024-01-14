en English
Business

Rising Confidence in Emerging Market Bonds as Default Risks Diminish

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
Global investors are increasingly investing in high-yield, high-risk bonds from emerging markets such as Argentina, Turkey, and Zambia, as the belief grows that the risk of default is reducing.

These bonds are seeing more attraction due to promises of policy reform, successful restructuring deals, and a perceived decrease in default risks. This buoyancy is backed by the belief that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates, which may lead to a softer global economic landing and an increased appetite for risky assets.

Impressive Returns for High-Risk Bonds

Investors in emerging market junk bonds saw returns of 18.5% in the previous year, nearly tripling the returns seen in investment-grade sovereign debt. Major investment firms, including TCW, Neuberger Berman Group, and PGIM Fixed Income, anticipate a continuation of this momentum for riskier debts as we move into 2024.

Emerging Market Bonds Regain Market Access

Despite a drop in a broad index of sovereign emerging market bonds at the start of the year, strategists from Morgan Stanley and Vontobel Asset Management AG suggest that with lower US Treasury yields, many high-yield issuers will likely regain market access, further reducing fears of default.

Economic Turnaround in Argentina, Turkey, and Beyond

Argentina, under the new administration of Javier Milei, is showing signs of an economic turnaround by making substantial interest payments and securing support from the International Monetary Fund. In Turkey, shifts towards more orthodox economic measures and hikes in interest rates have led to increased credibility and investor interest. Kenya has also committed to meeting its debt obligations, while debt restructuring in Zambia and Ghana presents new investment opportunities. However, despite this optimistic outlook, the market remains cautious as the future of central bank policy changes is still uncertain.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

