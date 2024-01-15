IMF Predicts AI to Impact 60% of Jobs in Advanced Economies

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently made a prediction that stands to alter the global employment landscape. IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, in an interview ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to impact 60 percent of jobs in advanced economies, according to the latest IMF report.

AI’s Impact Across Economic Classifications

The effects of AI on the job market will not be uniform. Emerging markets and low-income countries will face impacts on 40 percent and 26 percent of jobs, respectively. In total, this means that nearly 40 percent of global employment stands to be affected by AI. The nature of this impact is also set to vary, with half of the jobs undergoing potential negative consequences, such as job loss, while the other half could see improvements in productivity and income levels.

Widening the Digital Divide

However, the report highlights a stark reality – the benefits of AI are less likely to reach emerging markets and developing economies. This could potentially widen the digital divide and exacerbate income disparities between countries. The situation presents a challenge to policy-makers who must ensure that the potential benefits of AI are harnessed effectively across all economic classifications.

The Vulnerability of Older Workers

Another concern raised by the IMF report is the increased risk faced by older workers due to the impending changes AI will bring about in the job market. This demographic, often less familiar with technology, could find it difficult to adapt to a rapidly changing work environment dominated by AI.

In light of these findings, Georgieva stressed the importance of policy interventions, particularly to assist low-income countries in capitalizing on the opportunities that AI may offer. She urged global leaders to embrace the technology, acknowledging the challenges it presents but also recognizing the potential it holds for the future of work.

The impact of AI on global employment is a key discussion point at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Amidst increased regulation of AI worldwide, the IMF’s report underscores the need for comprehensive social safety nets and retraining programs to make the AI transition more inclusive and protect vulnerable workers.