AI & ML

IMF Chief Predicts AI to Impact 60% of Jobs in Advanced Economies

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
IMF Chief Predicts AI to Impact 60% of Jobs in Advanced Economies

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has predicted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will inevitably impact the global employment landscape. According to a recent IMF report, employment in advanced economies will be most affected, with AI set to influence 60% of jobs in these regions. The impact will be slightly less in emerging markets (40%) and low-income countries (26%). Consequently, nearly 40% of employment worldwide is vulnerable to AI developments.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword for Global Employment

In its analysis, the IMF report presents a nuanced view of AI’s influence on employment. It predicts that half of the jobs likely to be affected by AI could suffer negative consequences, such as job losses. Conversely, the other half might see their productivity and incomes improve. As such, the application of AI in the workforce is a double-edged sword. While bringing potential for productivity gains and efficiency, it also carries the risk of job displacement and increased income disparity.

AI and the Digital Divide

Georgieva highlighted a significant concern that AI could widen the digital divide and exacerbate income disparities between countries. Older workers could be particularly at risk, as adapting to new technology often proves more challenging for this demographic. The IMF report warns of the potential for AI to worsen existing inequalities, both within and between countries.

The Promise of AI and the Need for Policy Measures

Despite these challenges, Georgieva views AI as a significant opportunity, particularly for low-income countries that can accelerate their adaptation to the technology. She emphasized the need for policy measures that can help countries prepare for and embrace the changes AI will bring. Comprehensive social safety nets and retraining programs for vulnerable workers could be crucial in this transition, preventing the exacerbation of income inequality and social tensions. The overall tone from the IMF is one of cautious optimism, viewing AI as an inevitable yet promising development for the labor market, but one that requires careful management and policy intervention.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

