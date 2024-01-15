IMF Chief Predicts AI to Impact 60% of Jobs in Advanced Economies

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has predicted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will inevitably impact the global employment landscape. According to a recent IMF report, employment in advanced economies will be most affected, with AI set to influence 60% of jobs in these regions. The impact will be slightly less in emerging markets (40%) and low-income countries (26%). Consequently, nearly 40% of employment worldwide is vulnerable to AI developments.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword for Global Employment

In its analysis, the IMF report presents a nuanced view of AI’s influence on employment. It predicts that half of the jobs likely to be affected by AI could suffer negative consequences, such as job losses. Conversely, the other half might see their productivity and incomes improve. As such, the application of AI in the workforce is a double-edged sword. While bringing potential for productivity gains and efficiency, it also carries the risk of job displacement and increased income disparity.

AI and the Digital Divide

Georgieva highlighted a significant concern that AI could widen the digital divide and exacerbate income disparities between countries. Older workers could be particularly at risk, as adapting to new technology often proves more challenging for this demographic. The IMF report warns of the potential for AI to worsen existing inequalities, both within and between countries.

The Promise of AI and the Need for Policy Measures

Despite these challenges, Georgieva views AI as a significant opportunity, particularly for low-income countries that can accelerate their adaptation to the technology. She emphasized the need for policy measures that can help countries prepare for and embrace the changes AI will bring. Comprehensive social safety nets and retraining programs for vulnerable workers could be crucial in this transition, preventing the exacerbation of income inequality and social tensions. The overall tone from the IMF is one of cautious optimism, viewing AI as an inevitable yet promising development for the labor market, but one that requires careful management and policy intervention.