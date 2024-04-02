IKEA Foundation Fuels Global EV Adoption with $100M Grant for Emerging Markets

The global push towards electric vehicles (EVs) has received a significant boost with the IKEA Foundation's recent announcement of a $100 million grant aimed at accelerating the EV transition in developing countries. This groundbreaking initiative, dubbed the "Leapfrogging Partnership," seeks to empower Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia to bypass conventional gasoline-driven vehicles, embracing a greener and more sustainable transportation future.

Strategic Investment in Green Mobility

The Drive Electric Campaign, in collaboration with partners like the European Climate Foundation, will utilize this substantial funding to bolster advocacy efforts and propel the EV movement forward in targeted regions. With emerging economies projected to drive the majority of vehicle demand growth by 2050, the IKEA Foundation's investment is timely. Edgar van de Brug, the Foundation's portfolio manager for the real economy, emphasized the critical role of road transportation in global greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting the necessity of this transition to maintain the trajectory towards limiting global warming to